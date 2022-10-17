ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

LJWORLD

Recent grass fires in Douglas County deemed suspicious; investigators seek public’s help in identifying possible culprits

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help after they identified some recent fires as “suspicious.”. Firefighters have responded to several grass fires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to a news release Friday from the sheriff’s office. “Due to the similar nature and timing of the fires that tend to cluster around the same location, they are considered suspicious in nature at this time,” the release said.
LJWORLD

Haze in Lawrence attributed to controlled burn in Topeka

The Douglas County Consolidated Fire District 1 reports that a controlled burn near Forbes Field in Topeka is responsible for the smoke seen across Lawrence Thursday afternoon. The fire department reported in a post on social media that the controlled grass fire is several hundred acres. The post said that...
LJWORLD

Lawrence man accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake pleads no contest to aggravated domestic battery

A Lawrence man pleaded no contest on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court after he was accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake. The man, James Henry Schuyler, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one felony count of criminal threat, according to charging documents. He pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated domestic battery on Wednesday.
LJWORLD

Lawrence Police Department accepting blankets and sleeping bags to give to those in need; DARE Center also accepting cold-weather donations

The Lawrence Police Department is accepting donations of blankets and sleeping bags to give to people experiencing homelessness and to others in need. A donation box for cold-weather items is just inside the front door of the Lawrence Police Department headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and residents are encouraged to drop off items day or night, according to a social media post from the department.
LJWORLD

Leaders involved with new crisis center don’t dispute county’s claim that they missed deadline, failed to produce budget

The day after Douglas County’s top administrator addressed the source of tensions between the county and the nonprofit formed to oversee the yet-to-open, multimillion-dollar Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County, the center’s leader did not dispute any of the county’s claims — including that the nonprofit had yet to produce a budget and had failed to meet deadlines.
LJWORLD

Lawrence school board to continue legislative priorities discussion, receive ‘safe and supportive schools’ report

Lawrence school board leaders will continue their discussion of legislative priorities as part of their meeting Monday. The board began the discussion on Oct. 10, which was earlier than usual, with the goal of being more prepared to represent the district’s positions ahead of what district leadership expects to be a potentially impactful legislative session.
LJWORLD

Elgin Woody

Topeka, KS. 7/22/41 – 10/11/22. To read full obituary, please visit obituaries.neptunesociety.com.
LJWORLD

Annual trick-or-treating event returns to downtown Lawrence

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Lawrence Inc. is bringing back its annual trick-or-treating event. Downtown trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. on Halloween and goes “until the candy runs out.” Past events have gone for a couple of hours and more than 100 downtown businesses typically participate.
LJWORLD

City leaders seeking public input about potential changes to sidewalk repair program

City leaders are asking Lawrence residents to weigh in on whether changes should be made to the city’s sidewalk repair program. The program requires certain property owners to pay part of the costs to make repairs, and has been controversial with some residents, who say the city should treat sidewalks like other infrastructure and take full financial responsibility. The format of the current program has so far resulted in the city paying about 70% of repair costs, with the remainder being paid by property owners.
LJWORLD

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self still searching for top option at the 5 spot

Depth is never a bad thing in college athletics, but it seems as if Kansas basketball coach Bill Self would prefer to see a little separation at the 5 position. With five different players capable of playing KU’s lone big man spot this season, Self and the Jayhawks are still searching for one of them to assert himself as the obvious and automatic option inside.
