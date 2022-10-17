Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Recent grass fires in Douglas County deemed suspicious; investigators seek public’s help in identifying possible culprits
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help after they identified some recent fires as “suspicious.”. Firefighters have responded to several grass fires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to a news release Friday from the sheriff’s office. “Due to the similar nature and timing of the fires that tend to cluster around the same location, they are considered suspicious in nature at this time,” the release said.
Haze in Lawrence attributed to controlled burn in Topeka
The Douglas County Consolidated Fire District 1 reports that a controlled burn near Forbes Field in Topeka is responsible for the smoke seen across Lawrence Thursday afternoon. The fire department reported in a post on social media that the controlled grass fire is several hundred acres. The post said that...
2 men accused of stealing 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto
Two Kansas City men have been charged with burglary after allegedly using a truck to break into and steal 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto, according to the Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office. Deldrick Bryant, 19, and Benjamin Custis, 19, both of Kansas City, Kansas, face...
Lawrence man accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake pleads no contest to aggravated domestic battery
A Lawrence man pleaded no contest on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court after he was accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake. The man, James Henry Schuyler, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one felony count of criminal threat, according to charging documents. He pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated domestic battery on Wednesday.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating man wanted for eluding police
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help on Thursday locating a man wanted for eluding police. Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, has two warrants for failure to appear in court to face felony and misdemeanor charges of eluding police from two separate incidents in 2021, according to a post on social media from the office.
Woman accused of killing baby at day care renews plea for freedom as she faces 2nd trial
As a woman accused of killing a baby at a Eudora day care faces a new trial, she is renewing her motion to be freed from house arrest in the 6-year-old murder case — a move that prosecutors oppose as “entirely devoid of any legitimate legal basis.”. The...
Lawrence Police Department accepting blankets and sleeping bags to give to those in need; DARE Center also accepting cold-weather donations
The Lawrence Police Department is accepting donations of blankets and sleeping bags to give to people experiencing homelessness and to others in need. A donation box for cold-weather items is just inside the front door of the Lawrence Police Department headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and residents are encouraged to drop off items day or night, according to a social media post from the department.
Leaders involved with new crisis center don’t dispute county’s claim that they missed deadline, failed to produce budget
The day after Douglas County’s top administrator addressed the source of tensions between the county and the nonprofit formed to oversee the yet-to-open, multimillion-dollar Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County, the center’s leader did not dispute any of the county’s claims — including that the nonprofit had yet to produce a budget and had failed to meet deadlines.
Activists who pushed for behavioral health sales tax say crisis center discussions need to be transparent
Local activists say the recent controversy over the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County doesn’t square with what voters were expecting when they approved the sales tax to fund the multimillion-dollar facility nearly four years ago, and they say the lack of transparency has created anxiety. The road...
Lawrence school board to continue legislative priorities discussion, receive ‘safe and supportive schools’ report
Lawrence school board leaders will continue their discussion of legislative priorities as part of their meeting Monday. The board began the discussion on Oct. 10, which was earlier than usual, with the goal of being more prepared to represent the district’s positions ahead of what district leadership expects to be a potentially impactful legislative session.
In KCK, Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said,...
University of Akron dean, political communications scholar announced as finalist to lead KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
A University of Akron dean with a KU doctorate and a long career at the University of Missouri has been announced as a finalist to lead KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Mitchell McKinney will be the third of four finalists to interview to become the new executive...
Elgin Woody
Topeka, KS. 7/22/41 – 10/11/22. To read full obituary, please visit obituaries.neptunesociety.com.
Annual trick-or-treating event returns to downtown Lawrence
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Lawrence Inc. is bringing back its annual trick-or-treating event. Downtown trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. on Halloween and goes “until the candy runs out.” Past events have gone for a couple of hours and more than 100 downtown businesses typically participate.
City leaders seeking public input about potential changes to sidewalk repair program
City leaders are asking Lawrence residents to weigh in on whether changes should be made to the city’s sidewalk repair program. The program requires certain property owners to pay part of the costs to make repairs, and has been controversial with some residents, who say the city should treat sidewalks like other infrastructure and take full financial responsibility. The format of the current program has so far resulted in the city paying about 70% of repair costs, with the remainder being paid by property owners.
Lawrence’s affordable housing board to discuss membership after member raises conflict of interest concerns
After a member of the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board expressed concerns about conflicts of interest among members — who provide funding recommendations for more than $1 million annually — the board is set to consider potential changes. The advisory board was set up after Lawrence voters...
Weekend events include library’s book sale, lavender open house, holiday happenings and more
Musical opportunities abound in Lawrence this weekend, along with a three-day book sale, the first of this season’s Holiday Bazaars, a lavender open house, moon mysteries and a haunted walking tour of historic Lawrence sites. FRIDAY. • With winter coming, you may want to fill your bookshelves with some...
With fresh cream cakes and a combination of French and Asian influences, new bakery plans to open in west Lawrence
Any bakery that is named “Everyday” gets off on the right foot with me because that is exactly how I like my sweets and carbs. West Lawrence indeed is getting such a bakery, although you may need to brush up on your French to know it. The bakery...
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self still searching for top option at the 5 spot
Depth is never a bad thing in college athletics, but it seems as if Kansas basketball coach Bill Self would prefer to see a little separation at the 5 position. With five different players capable of playing KU’s lone big man spot this season, Self and the Jayhawks are still searching for one of them to assert himself as the obvious and automatic option inside.
Kansas football coaches cautious but confident with QB Jason Bean as a runner
Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said this week that the offense the Jayhawks run was designed in some ways because of the skill set of quarterback Jason Bean. After all, it was Bean, and not 2022 starter Jalon Daniels, who won the QB job during Year 1 of the...
