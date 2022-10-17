ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic 95.5

Hot Spot: Our Thoughts On Kanye West’s Recent Comments On George Floyd’s Death On Drink Champs [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtbfM_0icqOSk700

As we know, Kanye West had more antics that happened over the weekend.  During a Drink Champs interview, Ye spoke about a variety of topics that had begun trending on the internet. One of the biggest conversation points was his thoughts about George Floyd’s passing.

In the video below, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses their thoughts on Kanye’s remarks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Calls Out Kanye West Over George Floyd Comments: “I Think U On Fentanyl”

Boosie is fed up with Kanye West after his “Drink Champs” appearance. Boosie BadAzz slammed Kanye West on Twitter, Sunday, for his recent comments on George Floyd, which he made during an appearance on Drink Champs. West had claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use rather than as a result of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner

Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
realitytitbit.com

North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim

North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
hotnewhiphop.com

George Floyd’s Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Kanye West could be facing a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after his latest comments on “Drink Champs.”. The family of George Floyd is considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after the Donda rapper claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, over the weekend. The civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered on Twitter, Sunday.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Gives Update On 'Watch The Throne 2' With JAY-Z

Kanye West has reignited excitement for Watch The Throne 2 by seemingly confirming a sequel to his and JAY-Z’s 2011 album is in the works. In an early segment from his latest Drink Champs interview tweeted out by N.O.R.E. on Saturday (October 15), the controversial Chicago rapper gave an update on the long-awaited project, which is apparently back on the cards.
The Independent

Voices: George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments

When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says. Unfortunately, much like former President Trump, whom he once referred to as a “brother” that he shares “dragon energy” with, some comments are too vile and inflammatory to be ignored or go unanswered. During an interview on the Drink Champs podcast that aired last week, Kanye, or Ye as he’s now legally known, made the infuriating false claim that George Floyd died from a drug...
ILLINOIS STATE
Vibe

N.O.R.E. Apologizes After Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Episode

N.O.R.E. has issued an apologetic response after his latest episode of Drink Champs featuring Kanye West went viral for the wrong reasons. The visual podcast, cohosted by DJ EFN, allowed Ye to elaborate on his conspiracy theories and controversial opinions. Notably, the episode featured West falsely attributing George Floyd’s death to fentanyl.More from VIBE.comDave Chappelle Talks 'Chappelle Show' Struggles, Kanye West On 'Drink Champs'Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTubeKanye West To Purchase Conservative Platform Parler “I’m sorry my fault,” shared the Queens-bred personality on Twitter shortly after the video went live on Sunday (Oct. 16.) The “Banned From...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Mother of George Floyd’s daughter files $250M lawsuit against Kanye

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a $250 million lawsuit against controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West after he claimed Floyd died due to fentanyl intoxication. Yeezy made the inflammatory remarks during his rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where Ye said the slain motoris was killed by the powerful prescription medication instead of the crushing weight of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy