Knoxville, TN

2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 8

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Ahead of Week 8, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used during 1998-2013 FBS seasons to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.

Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game Jan. 4, 1999. The inaugural BCS national championship game was played in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS standings ahead of Week 8.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Craig Jones /Allsport
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

