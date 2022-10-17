2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 8
No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.
Ahead of Week 8, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used during 1998-2013 FBS seasons to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.
Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game Jan. 4, 1999. The inaugural BCS national championship game was played in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
Below are BCS Know How’s simulated top 25 BCS standings ahead of Week 8.
