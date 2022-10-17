ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

Lil Yachty Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Latest “Poland” Hit

By O
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8s0t_0icqNh4L00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UApOX_0icqNh4L00

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Recently Lil Yachty ‘s latest track “Poland” has been getting much burn and now the Southern artist has revealed where the inspiration for the track came from.

Making a guest appearance for a reaction to the video on the YouTube channel ZIAS!, Lil Yachty revealed that the idea for the hook to the viral song actually came from a bottle of Poland Springs water. When asked where the idea for “Poland” came from and what the inspiration behind it was, Yachty admitted that he came up with the chorus simply for trolling purposes.

“I’ma tell y’all the truth. I was in the studio, right, working on my new album, and I was actually just trolling. My mans was just drinking a Poland Springs water bottle… and the song was a joke! Like, I was just trolling. “It leaked, and that’s why I was like, technically it’s not finished. It’s just a verse. I never finished the song, but it went crazy. So I was like, ‘Sh*t, I might as well put it out.’”

Funny how a joke could turn into a hit and line your pockets with the kind of paper you never expected to stumble across. Regardless of why he made the song, Yachty created a hit in the process and is now riding another wave thanks to his sense of humor. Gotta wonder if he hit his mans off with some paper for helping inspire his latest record.

Now that Poland Spring knows that Yachty’s given them some free promotion, don’t be surprised if they end up striking some kind of partnership in the near future. Yachty’s been making all kinds of business moves these days, so it’s only right he profit off his latest joke turned hit record.

Check out the interview below and let us know your thoughts on the record itself in the comments section below.

The post Lil Yachty Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Latest “Poland” Hit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22

Regardless of how many joints they’ve dropped together, seeing Quavo and Takeoff in the same scene and song without Offset still takes some getting used to as we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Migos roll together since their inception. Still, the new twosome has to get this paper and continue to drop new joints together. In […] The post Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘I Was Embarassed’

N.O.R.E. is backpedaling after his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West was met with swift backlash online. In two separate interviews with NYC radio on Monday (October 17), the New York rapper and BET Hip Hop Award winner for “Best Hip-Hop Platform” apologized for the hurt he caused by allowing West to spew antisemitic rhetoric and make false claims about the 2020 death of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
K97.5

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko revealed the gender of their baby at a concert performance this past Thursday. The post Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

50 Cent’s Estranged Son Offers Him $6,700 To Spend 24 Hours Together

It seems Marquise Jackson might have inherited the petty gene from 50 Cent. He recently offered his dad $6,700 to spend 24 hours together.  The post 50 Cent’s Estranged Son Offers Him $6,700 To Spend 24 Hours Together appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Jeezy Talks New Album “SNOFALL,” BMF Memories, Married Life & More!

Jeezy joins The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l to talk his new album ‘SNOFALL’ out now and much more! The Atlanta rapper announced Snofall, a collaboration with DJ Drama a few months prior and DJ Cannon. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Jeezy held a private listening event in Atlanta called the […]
K97.5

Blueface & Og Bobby Billions “Better Days 2,” Anderson .Paak ft. H.E.R. “Where I Go” & More | Daily Visuals 10.20.22

For a while now Blueface has been the topic of discussion on social media, but not because of his music, but because of his wild and apparently toxic relationship with Chrisean Rock. But today, the West Coast rapper gets back on his music grizzly and links up with OG Bobby Billions for the visuals to […] The post Blueface & Og Bobby Billions “Better Days 2,” Anderson .Paak ft. H.E.R. “Where I Go” & More | Daily Visuals 10.20.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl

You knew someone was going to book the artist formerly known as Kanye West for an interview after his recent antisemitic rhetoric. N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast locked Ye in, and the interview was as toxic, off the rails and frustrating as most anyone would have expected. Actually, it may have been worse. One particular clip […] The post Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy