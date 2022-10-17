Denver police to receive recognition in annual ceremony Wednesday

Denver Police Foundation Chairman Christian Anschutz introduces award recipients during the foundation's Annual Honoring Our Heroes Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in Denver. COURTESY OF ARMOND FEFFER

The Denver Police Department and Denver Police Foundation will recognize officers and Denver Health paramedics Wednesday, including Preservation of Life, Medal of Honor and Officer of the Year awards.

The noon Wednesday ceremony will be at the Hyatt Regency Denver, 650 15th St.

Thirty-one police officers, one professional staff member, and two Denver Health paramedics will receive awards, according to a news release. Actions recognized will include the safe arrest of a man threatening suicide by explosion and creation of a gang disruption model.

Note: Christian Anschutz serves as chair of the Denver Police Foundation. The Denver Gazette is owned by the Anschutz Corp. through Clarity Media Group.