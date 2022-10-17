ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRMG

Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
OWASSO, OK
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee

A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
OKMULGEE, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE

