OHP: Nashville man drowns in Osage County
Authorities are investigating after a Tennessee man drowned in Osage County.
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
okcfox.com
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department searching for missing teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department said via a Facebook post that they are searching for a missing and suicidal juvenile. Naveah Elizabeth Dye is 15 years old and was last seen on Oct. 12 at her home in Eufaula. Rye is about five feet...
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
Man arrested for hitting man in head with axe in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for hitting another man in the head with an axe. Israel Trejo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit a 21-year-old man in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa. “I would...
okcfox.com
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
KOCO
Authorities speak after person of interest in Okmulgee case is in custody
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities spoke to KOCO 5 after a person of interest in the Okmulgee case was taken into custody. This occurred after the remains of four men were found in a river last Friday. "We're just glad that we could be a part of taking Mr. Kennedy...
64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
Creek County Authorities Ask For Help In Missing Woman Search
The Creek County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Deputies say Stephanie Fuller was reported missing over the weekend, but she has not had any contact with family for more than a year. They say she was last seen in the Sapulpa area...
Stolen Car Recovered After Chase In Tulsa
A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number of a car leaving an apartment complex in Tulsa when the results came back that the car was stolen. The officer...
News On 6
Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee
A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
KOCO
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
64-year-old Rogers Co. man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 64-year-old Owasso man was killed in an ATV accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
newschain
Police: Man arrested in connection with four Oklahoma murders
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested on Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police chief Joe Prentice. Mr...
Oklahoma Haunted Historical Homes & Landmarks You Can Visit
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
