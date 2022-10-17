At Florida A&M University, there is no shortage of one-of-a-kind Black-owned businesses founded by students. Count Josh Taylor, a fourth-year architecture major, among them. Taylor is the CEO of his apparel company, Humble Boss Clothing. Humble Boss Clothing is a luxury streetwear brand. According to Taylor, luxury streetwear ensures that all goods are high-quality, whether it be t-shirts, hoodies or accessories. Taylor’s business became a company in 2019, but his first clothing launch didn’t happen until 2021 because he wanted to ensure everything was in order. Taylor wanted to add luxury to ensure his consumers received great items because streetwear is a broad apparel trend.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO