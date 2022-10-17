ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Awarded $320K for Research on Adaptive Distributed Learning of Data Science

Clement G. Yedjou, Ph.D., associate professor of biological sciences at FAMU, is the project leader. Florida A&M University (FAMU) has been awarded $320,000 by the National Science Foundation (NSF) as part of a collaborative research project that aims to improve undergraduate data science education using adaptive distributed learning methods. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Should Florida implement fall breaks for schools and colleges?

In preparation for hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University canceled classes for a week. The hurricane ended up making a shift and missed Tallahassee, but students and staff got an unplanned fall break. Students have mixed feelings on whether a fall break should be implemented into academic calendars going forward. FAMU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Track and field’s bumpy times at FAMU

Florida A&M University has experienced numerous changes in the athletic department over the last decade. There have been 10 athletic directors, which has caused instability within the department. The university’s track and field team has been significantly affected by these constant changes in the department. The lack of trainers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Taylor’s Humble Boss Clothing a work in progress

At Florida A&M University, there is no shortage of one-of-a-kind Black-owned businesses founded by students. Count Josh Taylor, a fourth-year architecture major, among them. Taylor is the CEO of his apparel company, Humble Boss Clothing. Humble Boss Clothing is a luxury streetwear brand. According to Taylor, luxury streetwear ensures that all goods are high-quality, whether it be t-shirts, hoodies or accessories. Taylor’s business became a company in 2019, but his first clothing launch didn’t happen until 2021 because he wanted to ensure everything was in order. Taylor wanted to add luxury to ensure his consumers received great items because streetwear is a broad apparel trend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training

Tallahassee family represents Palestinian heritage on Family Feud national game show. From a board game to the main stage, a Tallahassee family gets a dream opportunity to compete on Family Feud. Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police body...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: Fans react noon game time against Georgia Tech

FSU football, a.k.a. the box office boys, will be off this week after a tough three-game stretch that saw them lose their last three games against ranked teams. This second bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for several banged-up players to heal and for other guys that have missed multiple games more time to get closer to returning to action. FSU has five games remaining, beginning with Georgia Tech on October 29th.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

