thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
famunews.com
FAMU Awarded $320K for Research on Adaptive Distributed Learning of Data Science
Clement G. Yedjou, Ph.D., associate professor of biological sciences at FAMU, is the project leader. Florida A&M University (FAMU) has been awarded $320,000 by the National Science Foundation (NSF) as part of a collaborative research project that aims to improve undergraduate data science education using adaptive distributed learning methods. The...
The city of Tallahassee hosts diversity inclusion summit
The city of Tallahassee hosted their bi-annual diversity inclusive Summit— The Power of Voice.
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Kerrian Washington from Bond Elementary School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kerrian Washington, a Bond Elementary School teacher, has found that touching and building are essential for little learners. If you’d like to help Mrs. Washington, please visit this link.
Free skateable art park event happening this weekend at FAMU skatepark
City of Tallahassee and Leon County leaders and local skate shop, Phaze One, are working with a nonprofit called Boards for Bros.
thefamuanonline.com
Should Florida implement fall breaks for schools and colleges?
In preparation for hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University canceled classes for a week. The hurricane ended up making a shift and missed Tallahassee, but students and staff got an unplanned fall break. Students have mixed feelings on whether a fall break should be implemented into academic calendars going forward. FAMU...
New clinic expanding maternal and pediatric care in Gadsden County
From 2014-2020, there have been 38 infant deaths in Gadsden County. One medical clinic is looking to decrease this number by opening a new maternal and pediatric clinic in Havana.
thefamuanonline.com
Track and field’s bumpy times at FAMU
Florida A&M University has experienced numerous changes in the athletic department over the last decade. There have been 10 athletic directors, which has caused instability within the department. The university’s track and field team has been significantly affected by these constant changes in the department. The lack of trainers...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
WCTV
Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
Tallahassee, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Tallahassee. The Columbia High School volleyball team will have a game with Vanguard High School - Ocala on October 18, 2022, 14:00:00. The Niceville HS volleyball team will have a game with Chiles High School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
City of Thomasville to host first career fair
The City of Thomasville is set to host its first career fair, encouraging job seekers to come out and find career opportunities at the free event on October 25.
ABC Action News
DCF announces second phase of D-SNAP program to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced the opening of the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Similar to the pre-existing SNAP, D-SNAP is a program that will specifically allow those impacted by Hurricane Ian to receive food assistance. D-SNAP is...
thefamuanonline.com
Taylor’s Humble Boss Clothing a work in progress
At Florida A&M University, there is no shortage of one-of-a-kind Black-owned businesses founded by students. Count Josh Taylor, a fourth-year architecture major, among them. Taylor is the CEO of his apparel company, Humble Boss Clothing. Humble Boss Clothing is a luxury streetwear brand. According to Taylor, luxury streetwear ensures that all goods are high-quality, whether it be t-shirts, hoodies or accessories. Taylor’s business became a company in 2019, but his first clothing launch didn’t happen until 2021 because he wanted to ensure everything was in order. Taylor wanted to add luxury to ensure his consumers received great items because streetwear is a broad apparel trend.
WCTV
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators believe the human remains found in a wooded area off Apalachee Parkway are that of a man missing more than a year. A group of people discovered the skeletal remains Monday afternoon in the area near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway. Police say preliminary...
WCTV
Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training
Tallahassee family represents Palestinian heritage on Family Feud national game show. From a board game to the main stage, a Tallahassee family gets a dream opportunity to compete on Family Feud. Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police body...
mypanhandle.com
Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
FSU football: Fans react noon game time against Georgia Tech
FSU football, a.k.a. the box office boys, will be off this week after a tough three-game stretch that saw them lose their last three games against ranked teams. This second bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for several banged-up players to heal and for other guys that have missed multiple games more time to get closer to returning to action. FSU has five games remaining, beginning with Georgia Tech on October 29th.
Faith Presbyterian Church gives back to community with pumpkin patch
The patch's fresh pumpkins are normally delivered the first three Wednesdays in October and volunteers help put it all together and make up the staff.
