The last two NFL drafts have provided opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to quarterback prospects. The 2021 quarterback class was highly rated, and it showed when five of them went in the first round and six came into 2022 as their team’s starter. This year, only one quarterback was selected in the first round and not a single rookie quarterback started the year as a starter for the first time since 2007. However, even with the small sample size from each class, it looks like the Patriots have selected the best quarterback in each of the past two drafts.

1 DAY AGO