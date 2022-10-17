Read full article on original website
Related
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NFL World Reacts To Julian Edelman's Quarterback Pick
A quarterback controversy is brewing in New England. Over the past two weeks, a lot of buzz has been surrounding Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe, who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of this year's draft, has played well this season. He has completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know
The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a...
Patriots reporter indicates there is turmoil between Mac Jones, team
Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts with the New England Patriots this season, which has led to some speculation that the rookie could supplant Mac Jones even when Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That juicy narrative seems to be taking on a life of its own.
ABC6.com
‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots
Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
Kendrick Bourne Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls For Wideout
We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, and one New England Patriots receiver reportedly is generating substantial interest. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday reported “multiple teams” have called the Patriots to inquire about Kendrick Bourne, who’s slid down the depth chart this season after a productive 2021 campaign.
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Agent to Doubters: ‘Told You!’
Bailey Zappe has taken the NFL world by storm after consecutive wins as a starter and his agent. Nicole Lynn, can hardly contain her excitement.
Greatest One-Game Wonders In Patriots History Under Bill Belichick
If there’s one thing that can be pointed to as Bill Belichick’s greatest strength as Patriots head coach/general manager, it’s his ability to pull a diamond out of the rough. The greatest example, of course, is Tom Brady, who was drafted in the sixth round before going...
atozsports.com
Patriots might have tipped their hand as to who will start at QB vs Bears
In the Bill Belichick era, the New England Patriots have been known to play their cards close to their vest. However, the team might have tipped its hand in a subtle announcement on Tuesday. During the week, it’s typically the starters that typically speak to the media ahead of a...
Have the Patriots selected the best QB in each of last two drafts?
The last two NFL drafts have provided opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to quarterback prospects. The 2021 quarterback class was highly rated, and it showed when five of them went in the first round and six came into 2022 as their team’s starter. This year, only one quarterback was selected in the first round and not a single rookie quarterback started the year as a starter for the first time since 2007. However, even with the small sample size from each class, it looks like the Patriots have selected the best quarterback in each of the past two drafts.
Miami Dolphins ‘Perfectville’ Museum celebrates undefeated 1972 team all season long
A pseudo street sign that reads, “Welcome to Perfectville, pop. 1, founded 1972” greets fans at the door.
Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy
FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
Comments / 0