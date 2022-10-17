ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Julian Edelman's Quarterback Pick

A quarterback controversy is brewing in New England. Over the past two weeks, a lot of buzz has been surrounding Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe, who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of this year's draft, has played well this season. He has completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
ABC6.com

‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots

Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR

Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls For Wideout

We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, and one New England Patriots receiver reportedly is generating substantial interest. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday reported “multiple teams” have called the Patriots to inquire about Kendrick Bourne, who’s slid down the depth chart this season after a productive 2021 campaign.
FanSided

Have the Patriots selected the best QB in each of last two drafts?

The last two NFL drafts have provided opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to quarterback prospects. The 2021 quarterback class was highly rated, and it showed when five of them went in the first round and six came into 2022 as their team’s starter. This year, only one quarterback was selected in the first round and not a single rookie quarterback started the year as a starter for the first time since 2007. However, even with the small sample size from each class, it looks like the Patriots have selected the best quarterback in each of the past two drafts.
NESN

Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy

FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy