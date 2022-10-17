ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

endpts.com

FDA adcomm again votes to pull controversial pre-term birth drug from the market

The FDA’s Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee of outside experts voted 14-1 to pull Covis Pharma’s controversial preterm birth drug from the market after its confirmatory trial from 2018 failed to confirm the drug’s benefit for babies or mothers. First approved under the accelerated approval...
Will feds reclassify 'magic mushroom' therapies? Seattle doctor ramps up court battle

As psychedelic therapies make their way through the clinic, one Seattle doctor is taking his fight to change psilocybin’s status as a Schedule I substance to federal court. Sunil Aggarwal petitioned the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to review a decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration in September to leave psilocybin on the Schedule I list under the Controlled Substances Act. Schedule I drugs are considered to have a “high potential for abuse” with “no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States,” according to the CSA’s language.
SEATTLE, WA
Gilead presses forward with next-gen CAR-T, inking deal with small synthetic biology startup

Gilead is dipping its toes into some early-stage discovery work. Through its subsidiary Kite Pharma, Gilead signed a deal with California biotech Refuge Biotechnologies to access a gene expression platform with the goal of developing cell therapies for blood cancers. No dollar amounts were disclosed, but Gilead said in a press release that the deal fits in its larger mission to create a “new generation” of CAR-Ts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Takeda sues Apotex over prospective generic versions of its top leukemia drug

Integrated evidence generation 2.0: A strategy for every stakeholder. The data supporting regulatory approval alone are often insufficient for demonstrating the added benefit of a new therapy. Planning in advance to continuously deliver data that illustrate value and post-launch, to not only the regulator, but payers, healthcare professionals, and patients...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bristol Myers lines up a date with the FDA to expand the footprint of its $13B heart drug

In April, Bristol Myers Squibb won approval for mavacamten, now marketed as Camzyos, to improve symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a condition in which the heart muscle becomes too thick and blocks blood flow. Friday morning, Bristol Myers announced that its filing for mavacamten in an additional indication in...
In a pandemic boom callback, David Liu's preclinical gene editing startup debuts on Nasdaq with $175M IPO

David Liu’s CRISPR 3.0 play will officially hit Nasdaq on Thursday. Prime Medicine priced its IPO raise with $175 million in new cash, the company announced late Wednesday, expecting to offer a little more than 10 million shares that will debut at $17 apiece. The move comes amid a largely frozen IPO market lasting most of the year, but one that’s seen signs of thawing recently after another biotech, Third Harmonic Bio, closed its initial offering at more than $210 million last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Immunic reports another trial flop, and execs blame 'confounded' placebo response as shares sink

Four months after taking an axe to the pipeline resulting from a Phase II miss, Immunic is back with another miss. On Thursday afternoon, the New York biotech reported a Phase Ib fail for one of its clinical programs, blaming an unexpectedly high placebo response. Information is limited, Immunic says, but here’s what we do know: In an interim analysis for the treatment of psoriasis, IMU-935 did not separate from placebo after four weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

