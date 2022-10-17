Read full article on original website
FDA adcomm again votes to pull controversial pre-term birth drug from the market
The FDA’s Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee of outside experts voted 14-1 to pull Covis Pharma’s controversial preterm birth drug from the market after its confirmatory trial from 2018 failed to confirm the drug’s benefit for babies or mothers. First approved under the accelerated approval...
Can a little startup equipped with an Eli Lilly castoff make it big with an oncology IPO? In 2022?
The executive crew and backers at the little startup Acrivon clearly aren’t averse to risk. They handed over a modest $5 million in cash to pharma giant Eli Lilly in order to pluck one of its mid-stage cancer failures off the shelves. And now they’re jumping into the frigid...
Updated: Zymeworks wanted a Big Pharma partner for its bispecific. Jazz Pharmaceuticals said OK
Speaking in a Starbucks booth on the sidelines of ASCO in June, Kenneth Galbraith emphasized he wanted what Daiichi Sankyo got for its HER2 breakout drug: a Big Pharma partner that could turn its bispecific into a worldwide med. While not quite the size of an AstraZeneca, Galbraith’s Zymeworks has...
How to avoid false conclusions: FDA finalizes long-awaited guidance on multiple endpoints in clinical trials
The FDA on Thursday finalized guidance, first drafted in 2017, that will help sponsors better understand FDA’s thinking about the problems posed by multiple endpoints in the analysis and interpretation of clinical trial results, and how these problems can be better managed. The 26-page guidance features various strategies for...
Will feds reclassify 'magic mushroom' therapies? Seattle doctor ramps up court battle
As psychedelic therapies make their way through the clinic, one Seattle doctor is taking his fight to change psilocybin’s status as a Schedule I substance to federal court. Sunil Aggarwal petitioned the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to review a decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration in September to leave psilocybin on the Schedule I list under the Controlled Substances Act. Schedule I drugs are considered to have a “high potential for abuse” with “no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States,” according to the CSA’s language.
Gilead presses forward with next-gen CAR-T, inking deal with small synthetic biology startup
Gilead is dipping its toes into some early-stage discovery work. Through its subsidiary Kite Pharma, Gilead signed a deal with California biotech Refuge Biotechnologies to access a gene expression platform with the goal of developing cell therapies for blood cancers. No dollar amounts were disclosed, but Gilead said in a press release that the deal fits in its larger mission to create a “new generation” of CAR-Ts.
Sanofi sells Japanese manufacturing site to CDMO but maintains supply agreement
Sanofi is selling off a piece of its manufacturing operations in Japan to CDMO Adragos Pharma, although will continue to have its products manufactured at the site through a new supply agreement. German CDMO Adragos has acquired Sanofi’s pharmaceutical manufacturing site in the city of Kawagoe, Japan, northwest of Tokyo....
Takeda sues Apotex over prospective generic versions of its top leukemia drug
Bristol Myers lines up a date with the FDA to expand the footprint of its $13B heart drug
In April, Bristol Myers Squibb won approval for mavacamten, now marketed as Camzyos, to improve symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a condition in which the heart muscle becomes too thick and blocks blood flow. Friday morning, Bristol Myers announced that its filing for mavacamten in an additional indication in...
In a pandemic boom callback, David Liu's preclinical gene editing startup debuts on Nasdaq with $175M IPO
David Liu’s CRISPR 3.0 play will officially hit Nasdaq on Thursday. Prime Medicine priced its IPO raise with $175 million in new cash, the company announced late Wednesday, expecting to offer a little more than 10 million shares that will debut at $17 apiece. The move comes amid a largely frozen IPO market lasting most of the year, but one that’s seen signs of thawing recently after another biotech, Third Harmonic Bio, closed its initial offering at more than $210 million last month.
Immunic reports another trial flop, and execs blame 'confounded' placebo response as shares sink
Four months after taking an axe to the pipeline resulting from a Phase II miss, Immunic is back with another miss. On Thursday afternoon, the New York biotech reported a Phase Ib fail for one of its clinical programs, blaming an unexpectedly high placebo response. Information is limited, Immunic says, but here’s what we do know: In an interim analysis for the treatment of psoriasis, IMU-935 did not separate from placebo after four weeks.
