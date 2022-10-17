Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
LSU Reveille
Two LSU freshmen are named in Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshman
Two members of LSU’s soccer team were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list Tuesday afternoon. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir and forward Angelina Thoreson were announced to be in the top-100 freshman in all of women’s college soccer according to Top Drawer The organization ranked the top-100 freshmen players in the country. Hermannsdottir ranked at No. 10 and Thoreson was ranked No. 38.
LSU Reveille
Ole Miss football preview: How LSU can stop the run-heavy Rebels
It makes perfect sense that two bitter in-state rivals would be so different from each other; Mississippi State was a pass-first team, but the University of Mississippi is the complete opposite. The Rebels' run game brings a type of offense that LSU hasn’t seen much of as of yet. They’ve...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Four-star quarterback, Rickie Collins, explains why he chose LSU
The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins. Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in...
LSU Reveille
LSU building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021
LSU's building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021, the university confirmed Monday. Committee members came to a consensus to disband the group to “give the new administration adequate time to develop its vision and set priorities,” according to a letter sent to LSU President William Tate IV on behalf of the committee.
LSU Reveille
NASA grants LSU researchers $1.4 million to study severe weather disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico
LSU researchers received a $1.4 million grant to study the impact severe weather disturbances have on the western portion of the Gulf of Mexico. Z. George Xue, an associate professor in LSU’s Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, is leading the research of the project, along with colleagues from LSU, Texas and East Carolina University. Their research will focus on ecosystem resistance and resilience after severe weather disturbances.
LSU Reveille
LSU professor creates collaborative space for research and discussion of homelessness in schools
An education professor at LSU used her passion for discussing homelessness, education, housing and justice to create a creative space called the Tobin Lab to collaborate with students. Kerri Tobin said she started the Tobin Lab because she wanted a formal way to collaborate on ideas with her Ph.D. students.
LSU Reveille
SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage
Student government senate passed a resolution urging LSU to increase the minimum wage for workers on campus to $20 per hour at last Wednesday’s 10/12 meeting. The resolution passed with 29 in favor, 7 against, and 5 abstaining. The resolution calls for a minimum wage of $20, but is...
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Building renaming committee's decision to disband was reckless
The Reveille's article “LSU's building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021” was a somber, albeit unsurprising, revelation, which showed that the Building Name Evaluation Committee and President William Tate IV shirked their duty to serve the student body and bring issues to the Board of Supervisors. It’s...
Comments / 0