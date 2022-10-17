ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two LSU freshmen are named in Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshman

Two members of LSU’s soccer team were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list Tuesday afternoon. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir and forward Angelina Thoreson were announced to be in the top-100 freshman in all of women’s college soccer according to Top Drawer The organization ranked the top-100 freshmen players in the country. Hermannsdottir ranked at No. 10 and Thoreson was ranked No. 38.
Ole Miss football preview: How LSU can stop the run-heavy Rebels

It makes perfect sense that two bitter in-state rivals would be so different from each other; Mississippi State was a pass-first team, but the University of Mississippi is the complete opposite. The Rebels' run game brings a type of offense that LSU hasn’t seen much of as of yet. They’ve...
LSU building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021

LSU's building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021, the university confirmed Monday. Committee members came to a consensus to disband the group to “give the new administration adequate time to develop its vision and set priorities,” according to a letter sent to LSU President William Tate IV on behalf of the committee.
NASA grants LSU researchers $1.4 million to study severe weather disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico

LSU researchers received a $1.4 million grant to study the impact severe weather disturbances have on the western portion of the Gulf of Mexico. Z. George Xue, an associate professor in LSU’s Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, is leading the research of the project, along with colleagues from LSU, Texas and East Carolina University. Their research will focus on ecosystem resistance and resilience after severe weather disturbances.
SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage

Student government senate passed a resolution urging LSU to increase the minimum wage for workers on campus to $20 per hour at last Wednesday’s 10/12 meeting. The resolution passed with 29 in favor, 7 against, and 5 abstaining. The resolution calls for a minimum wage of $20, but is...
