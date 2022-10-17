Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has set his sights on Rafael Leao. But according to reports, acquiring the 23-year-old’s signature could prove problematic. With the capability to play on either flank, the youngster has left Serie A defences quaking in their boots with his dynamic skills and versatility. Standing at a broad 6 ft 2, he utilises his tremendous power to bully his way past his opposition’s line, while all the while possessing unique agility for a man of his height. Without doubt, he’s proven himself as one of the best dribblers on the planet, blasting his way down the wing and providing assists for his teammates.

