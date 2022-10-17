Read full article on original website
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank
Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes won the points for Manchester United against a scuriously meek and subdued Tottenham Hotspur
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance. Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again...
Arsenal thrash holders Lyon, Barcelona score nine in Women's Champion League
Braces from Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead helped Arsenal ease past Women's Champions League holders Lyon 5-1 in Group C action on Wednesday night. A pair of early goals from Foord and Frida Maanum staked Arsenal to an early 2-0 advantage against the hosts, who hit back through Melvine Malard in the 27th minute to halve Arsenal's lead.
Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request
What the papers sayThe Evening Standard reports Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with the club. The 30-year-old vice-captain has asked for a pay rise that would see his salary increased in line with Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, who recently signed a new £150,000-a-week deal.The same newspaper reports Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, could sign a new contract with the club despite interest from the Blues.Meanwhile, AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao amid interest...
Ronaldo banished by Manchester United and reluctant to engage with some staff
Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s game at Chelsea. The punishment was imposed by Erik ten Hag on a day when it emerged that the forward has such a fractious relationship with some of the manager’s coaching staff that he keep his communication with certain members to a minimum.
Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star
Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Leao has emerged as one of the brightest talents in European football in the last few seasons. His versatility makes him a really useful option for AC Milan – the Portuguese forward is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle.
David starring for Lille and peaking in time for Canada
PARIS (AP) — Canada striker Jonathan David is peaking at the right time for the World Cup as the co-leading scorer in the French league going into Lille’s match against Monaco on Sunday. David’s nine goals put him level with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. He’s on a hot...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag after Tottenham tantrum
CRISTIANO RONALDO has arrived at Manchester United training for showdown talks after storming down the tunnel during his side's win over Tottenham. The Portuguese superstar, 37, left Old Trafford before the final whistle as he was left furious at being an unused substitute. Ronaldo did still show up to training...
Chelsea report: Frank Lampard speaks out on Anthony Gordon's Everton future
The England Under-21 forward will be at Goodison Park for a long time, according to Lampard.
Revealed: Napoli star attracting interest from all top clubs with Tottenham quoted €30m in 2020
Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is attracting interest from all top clubs around Europe and Tottenham were quoted €30m for him back in 2020. Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe this season. The Napoli winger has played a pivotal role in a team that are unbeaten in all competitions since April.
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
Manchester United closing in on AC Milan star, Rafael Leao
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has set his sights on Rafael Leao. But according to reports, acquiring the 23-year-old’s signature could prove problematic. With the capability to play on either flank, the youngster has left Serie A defences quaking in their boots with his dynamic skills and versatility. Standing at a broad 6 ft 2, he utilises his tremendous power to bully his way past his opposition’s line, while all the while possessing unique agility for a man of his height. Without doubt, he’s proven himself as one of the best dribblers on the planet, blasting his way down the wing and providing assists for his teammates.
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
Analysis: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to seven games since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, but the fans will be frustrated they did not claim all three points from a west London derby away at Brentford. Potter made five changes from the side that won 2-0 at Aston...
Liverpool And Portugal Forward Diogo Jota Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Calf Injury
Jota sustained the injury late on in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.
Watch: Thierry Henry defends Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the player he once was. That is the view of former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry, who has assessed the Portuguese superstar’s current situation which has seen him fall out of favour with Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Once a nailed-on starter...
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
