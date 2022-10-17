Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing Which Items They Always Get From The Dollar Store, And The Life Hacks Are Real
From movie theater candy to phone screen protectors, people are recommending all kinds of products that are normally overpriced, but can be bought at the dollar store instead.
WRAL
Amazon deals: Green Toys Flat Bed Truck & Race Car only $11.70 (65% off), Barbie up to 51% off, Play-Doh Advent Calendar only $14.84 after coupon
His post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has some great deals right now including the Green Toys Flat Bed Truck & Race Car only $11.70 (65% off), Barbie dolls and sets up to 51% off, Play-Doh Advent Calendar for only $14.84 after coupon, Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container for only $14.99 (50% off), Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads for $19.99 (60% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
WRAL
Target has Halloween costumes, women's jeans & sweaters on sale 30% off
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new sale including Halloween costumes & accessories on sale 30% off, 30% off women's sweaters and jeans, up to 50% off kitchen & dining, 20-pc Plastic Dinnerware Set for $10 (reg. $29), Farberware 3-pc Nonstick Pan Set only $15 (40% off) and more! Read on for the list of deals.
Comments / 0