[402 Pages Report] The digital battlefield market is projected to grow from USD 43.2 billion in 2022 to USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Digital Battlefield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software, Service) Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application, Technology (Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Big Data, 5G, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management) Region – Global Forecast to 2030” The global digital battlefield market is estimated at USD 43.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030. Due to military improvements and new purchase projects, demand among defense forces has remained robust, especially in developed and developing countries like the US, India, and China, among others. High demand for devices supporting 5G technology for high-speed data transfer, rapid advancement in artificial intelligence, Big Data analytics, and robotics technologies are some of the key factors driving this market. Others include increasing inclination toward cloud services in military & defense, rising modernization and investments in the defense sector, development of military equipment, and foreign intelligence platforms.

