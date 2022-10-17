Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%
[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
getnews.info
Digital Battlefield Market worth $154.1 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 17.2%
[402 Pages Report] The digital battlefield market is projected to grow from USD 43.2 billion in 2022 to USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Digital Battlefield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software, Service) Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application, Technology (Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Big Data, 5G, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management) Region – Global Forecast to 2030” The global digital battlefield market is estimated at USD 43.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 154.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030. Due to military improvements and new purchase projects, demand among defense forces has remained robust, especially in developed and developing countries like the US, India, and China, among others. High demand for devices supporting 5G technology for high-speed data transfer, rapid advancement in artificial intelligence, Big Data analytics, and robotics technologies are some of the key factors driving this market. Others include increasing inclination toward cloud services in military & defense, rising modernization and investments in the defense sector, development of military equipment, and foreign intelligence platforms.
getnews.info
Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics
The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
getnews.info
Global Hemp Seeds Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc
“Global Hemp Seeds Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027”. Global Hemp Seeds Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 11.20% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027. The ‘Global Hemp Seeds Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global hemp seeds market, assessing on the basis of its segments like form, application, and major regions.
getnews.info
Regenerative Medicines Market Size, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025
“Integra Lifesciences (US) launched AmnioExcel Plus Placental allograft membrane”. The major players operating in this Regenerative Medicine Market are 3M (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems (Canada), bluebird bio (US), Kite Pharma (US) According to the new market research report “Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Biden to announce nearly $3 billion for US battery production in electric vehicle push
President Biden on Wednesday will outline nearly $3 billion in investments to boost domestic battery manufacturing, which officials said will help meet the need for critical supplies as the country ramps up electric vehicle (EV) production. Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce the $2.8 billion worth of grants...
CNBC
Biden administration awards $2.8 billion in grants for electric vehicle battery manufacturing
The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to companies in 12 states. The funding will go toward the creation of battery-grade materials including lithium, graphite and nickel. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
getnews.info
Residential Energy Storage Market to Surpass $1,828 million by 2027
“Browse 297 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region – Forecast to 2027″”
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
getnews.info
Data Pipeline Tools Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027
“Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Actian (US), Software AG (Germany), Denodo Technologies (US), Snowflake (US), Adeptia (US), SnapLogic (US), K2View (US), Precisely (US), Tibco (US), TapClicks (US), Talend (US), Rivery.io (US), Alteryx (US), Informatica (US), Qlik (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Hevodata (US), Gathr (US).”
getnews.info
Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market
Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
getnews.info
Global Conformal Coating Market Estimated to Touch a Valuation of US$ 1,081 Million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 103 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Conformal Coating Market””. Conformal Coating Market by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene), End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication), and Region. The global Conformal coatings market is...
alpenhornnews.com
Global Industrial Biorefinery Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2022 to 2028 and Industry Analysis Report
The latest research study on the Industrial Biorefinery market offers a valuable review of opportunities and other crucial factors for businesses hoping to generate significant profits throughout the anticipated timeframe of 2022–2028. Additionally, it aims to offer precise solutions to complex questions in an effort to lessen their effects, thereby simplifying the process of decision-making.
getnews.info
Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 6.42 during the forecast period (2022-2029). Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market size was valued at US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
electrek.co
Komatsu’s first electric mid-size hydraulic excavator packs a Proterra battery
US battery maker Proterra and multinational Komatsu partnered in January 2021 to develop electric mid-sized hydraulic excavators, and today they announced that Komatsu’s first 20-ton class lithium-ion battery electric machine is ready for debut. Komatsu will officially launch the electric excavator next week at bauma2022, a construction equipment trade...
getnews.info
Security Paper Market Size, Share, Demand, Global Outlook 2022-2027 and Business SWOT Analysis
The growing cases of fraud and counterfeiting across the globe are primarily driving the security paper industry. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Security Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the global security paper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.90% during 2022-2027.
