PaxPally™, A New Central Online Content Platform, Invites Writers and Creators to “Admire or Create TV” for Clients

FlashFilm Academy Launches a New Series Giving Real Insight on How to Land Clients
FlashFilm Academy offers budding content creators a variety of educational resources for content creators, enabling them to go full-time with their content creation. And now, content creators far and wide have access to FlashFilm Academy’s newest series, Beta Client Connect. This new series is exclusively for Gold Members and...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
JUN Engineering participated in ‘SMM’ fair in Germany introduced shipbuilding industry SW, 3D printing technology, etc.
JUN ENGINEERING participated in the ‘2022 Hamburg Shipbuilding & Maritime Fair (SMM)’ held in Messe Hamburg from September 6 to 9. Being held every two years in Hamburg, a German maritime city, the SMM marked its 30th anniversary this year and is the world’s best international trade fair in the marine industry, with more than 50,000 visitors such as major shipbuilders, industry experts, and government officials from 125 countries.
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
Code analysis tool AppMap wants to become Google Maps for developers
The 10/10-rated Log4Shell flaw in Log4j, an open source logging software that’s found practically everywhere, from online games to enterprise software and cloud data centers, claimed numerous victims from Adobe and Cloudflare to Twitter and Minecraft due to its ubiquitous presence. It was described by security experts as a “design failure of catastrophic proportions,” and demonstrated the potentially far-reaching consequences of shipping bad code.
Much More Than Amazon Publishing Services: Spotlight on Amazon Publishing Hub
A book writing, book editing, book publishing & book marketing company takes an all-out approach to support clients. Do you know the one thing aspiring novelists, celebrities, and bestselling authors have in common? The answer is AmazonPublishingHub. A company centralizing the self-publishing process through ghostwriting, book editing, and book publishing consultation through a professionalized approach. And for authors needing help with book marketing & book promotion, Amazon Publishing Hub provides flexibility, personal touch, and customization in its bestseller book marketing plans—a team that has produced 19 #1 Amazon bestsellers, more than 250 national bestsellers, and 2100+ independently published books.
Magoshare Releases Latest Edition of AweEraser for Mac 5.1 with Support for Ventura macOS and New Features
The leader in backup, clone and file erasure tools for Mac, Magoshare is pleased to announce the release of AweEraser for Mac 5.1. This new and updated edition of AweEraser is unbeatable when it comes to permanently erasing data from Ventura macOS, and includes several new features such as a brand-new user interface and bug fixes.
The Workforce Migration – Leaving Web2 for Web3
Web 3.0 is just around the corner and has already caused a major shift, compelling professionals to migrate from web 2.0 for future-proof career opportunities. The searches for Web3 have skyrocketed over the past year as netizens familiarize themselves with this up-and-coming version of the internet. Although there’s still a lot of ambiguity among people as to what web 3.0 is, the shifting gears are already in motion as thousands of devs flock to web 3, leaving the good ol’ web2 behind.
Web Design North Offers Search Engine Optimization Service in Toronto
Web Design North is a leading digital marketing company that provides a plethora of online marketing services, including photography marketing, SEO, and much more in Canada. Web Design North is an award-winning Toronto-based web design and digital marketing company that specializes in website design, web development, search engine optimization, e-commerce solutions, web hosting, social media marketing, and web maintenance.
Shaisee Inks 12 Month Rolling Agreement with Website Hosting Company
Shaisee Ltd inks long term 12-month agreement with powerhouse enterprise hosting company Clustered (UK) Ltd for the provision of Search Engine Optimisation and Online Marketing, in preparation for its new branding initiative. MD of Clustered (UK) Ltd commented: “We are one of a very select number of enterprise website hosting...
Skillshare Updates Its Online Classes with More Creative Courses For Anyone Who Would Like To Learn A New Skill or Improve Their Skills
Leading online learning platform, Skillshare, continues to update its library with new educational videos across all fields and offers a one-month free trial to help creators improve their skills. Skillshare is unlike other learning platforms as it offers courses delivered by experts in their fields, with a focus on interaction...
Test Pro Launches SDET Bootcamp to help launch careers with the SDET program
Test Pro demonstrates how individuals can develop the necessary qualifications for a career as a quality assurance tester, engineer, or expert through their QA automation course. Today’s most innovative software testing and automation expert group, Test Pro, offers all that an individual requires to become a skilled QA tester and...
Adobe introduces new collaboration with AI in Photoshop
The new innovative features allow for advanced image editing using artificial intelligence.
ASCO Webinar – Selecting Quick-Connect Solutions for Temporary Generators and Load Banks
On November 9, 2020, ASCO Power Technologies and CFE Media will show how facilities can improve electrical resilience using quick-connect products that make temporary generators and load banks easy to connect and use. Florham Park, N.J. – October 20, 2022 – For many facilities, power availability is critical to life...
ASY: Discover the Future of Digital Economy Model
(The Impossible Trinity), It was put forward by the American economist Paul Krugman on the policy choice under the open economy. The triad paradox is a famous argument in international economics. Even in the context of industrial innovation, information revolution and the rise of new technologies, there are still triad paradoxes in the global economic and financial field. The iterative process of blockchain technology and the trilemma of decentralization, security and scalability are still troubled.
JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released JFrog Advanced Security – the world’s first binary-focused, DevSecOps solution providing holistic security coverage from any source to any destination. Natively integrated with JFrog’s Artifactory binary repository and JFrog Xray’s software composition analysis tool, JFrog Advanced Security capabilities offer users a full platform experience and coverage for software supply chain security at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005481/en/ JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ethereum JSON-RPC endpoints as a TOR/Onion Hidden Service – Anonymity
Communication with the Ethereum blockchain has its standard way and it’s using JSON-RPC API requests. You can connect to your own Ethereum nodes or to Ethereum nodes run by an RPC provider. When we speak about decentralization, one of its objectives is to bring anonymity. Many solutions were focusing...
JDBOT – Tracking the block chain “Data is power”
JDBot is a project that collects and analyzes live data on the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain and will be presenting it in an easy to use app. The goal of JDBot is to make the crypto space more transparent and to give our users an advantage over other traders.
The Sales Generation Program, Another Corporate Training Program From Appleton Greene & Co
Introducing the Sales Generation Management corporate training program led by Mr. Robinson including monthly workshops providing expert knowledge to help clients significantly improve their return on investment. New York, NY, United States – The Appleton Greene Corporate Training Program (CTP) for Sales Generation, designed by Mr. Robinson, a Certified Learning...
Liposome Development Services for Drug Delivery Announced by Creative Biolabs
With decades of experience in liposome development, Creative Biolabs is delighted to announce its comprehensive set of liposome custom services delivered by a team of liposomal experts utilizing the world-class LipoDriveTM liposome development platform. New York, USA – October 20, 2022 – Since much attention has been paid to liposome-based...
