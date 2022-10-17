PaxPally™, A New Central Online Content Platform, Invites Writers and Creators to “Admire or Create TV” for Clients

Web 3.0 is just around the corner and has already caused a major shift, compelling professionals to migrate from web 2.0 for future-proof career opportunities. The searches for Web3 have skyrocketed over the past year as netizens familiarize themselves with this up-and-coming version of the internet. Although there’s still a lot of ambiguity among people as to what web 3.0 is, the shifting gears are already in motion as thousands of devs flock to web 3, leaving the good ol’ web2 behind.

