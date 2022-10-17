ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Hdogar

The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy

We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville attorney to represent George Floyd’s daughter in $250M lawsuit against Kanye West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville attorney is a part of the legal team representing the daughter of George Floyd in a forthcoming lawsuit against rapper Kayne West. Kay Harper Williams, of the Witherspoon Law Group, has partnered with another firm, Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law, to take on West after his recent comments on the “Drink Champs” podcast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: Mr. Kenneth Solomon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students. No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020 as the Blue Angels flew over Jacksonville. Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide: 10+ Things to do in the 904 this Weekend

This weekend brings beautiful Fall weather and plenty of events for all! Enjoy the NAS Jax Air Show, Halloween festivities, concerts, sports, and more. There are some great ways to get involved and give back to the community. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work

A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

