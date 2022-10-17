Read full article on original website
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
Jury hears rap song presented as evidence during second day of Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the second day of the trial for Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, the prosecution introduced his music for the first time, despite his attorneys' arguments. Williams is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and police-certified gang member. He faces up to 15 years...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville attorney to represent George Floyd’s daughter in $250M lawsuit against Kanye West
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville attorney is a part of the legal team representing the daughter of George Floyd in a forthcoming lawsuit against rapper Kayne West. Kay Harper Williams, of the Witherspoon Law Group, has partnered with another firm, Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law, to take on West after his recent comments on the “Drink Champs” podcast.
Teacher of the Week: Mr. Kenneth Solomon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students. No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
Guide | 2022 NAS Jax Air Show featuring The Blue Angels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020 as the Blue Angels flew over Jacksonville. Naval Air Station Jacksonville is opening up to the public this weekend. The 2022 NAS Jax Air Show promises breathtaking performances, astounding aerial acrobatics over the skies of the base. The display will include military aircraft and renowned civilian aviators. The main feature: The Blue Angels are returning to its birthplace.
News4Jax.com
‘I wanted to see girls that look like me’: Local 6-year-old publishes first book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl is one of Jacksonville’s newest authors after she wrote and published her first book. Ari Smith is a first-grader at Biscayne Elementary School. Her passion for writing started with reading books to her dad at bedtime. Seven months after she told her...
'This is really exciting news': Tony Khan looking forward to father's future in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguar Owner Shad Khan has focused much of his development energy on Downtown Jacksonville. So it came as a bit of a surprise last week when he announced plans to buy a beaches area staple, the Lemon Bar. "This is really exciting news that he made...
First Coast News
'My Glock cost $300': Prosecution introduces rap lyrics in Spinabenz gun trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, also known as Spinabenz, was back in court Tuesday as opening statements in his trial began. Williams is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams, the artist behind the viral 'Who I Smoke' rap video, could face up...
Jacksonville U.S Navy Captain donates library to Christ's Church Academy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Christ's Church Academy held a special library dedication in honor of Zahra Ashtiani Meymand. Zahra passed away in 2019. She was born in the 1920s, became principal and owner of her own school in the mid-1940s, and immigrated to America during the Iranian Revolution. She...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Jacksonville 2022 Florida: Events, Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Jacksonville this year? This post covers Christmas Jacksonville 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Jacksonville; Jacksonville Christmas events; where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide: 10+ Things to do in the 904 this Weekend
This weekend brings beautiful Fall weather and plenty of events for all! Enjoy the NAS Jax Air Show, Halloween festivities, concerts, sports, and more. There are some great ways to get involved and give back to the community. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville
FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work
A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
