ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Health Department Urges Flu Shots — “As the weather cools down and more time is spent indoors, the Fairfax County Health Department encourages everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine this Fall, preferably by the end of October…If you are eligible for your COVID-19 booster, it is safe to get your flu shot at the same time as your booster.” [FCHD]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

A third of FCPD officers considered leaving during pandemic, new report says

A new report on COVID-19’s impact on policing found some dissatisfaction among officers with how the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the pandemic, along with a significant decrease in community engagement. Made public earlier this month, the report looked into the pandemic’s impact on policing in Fairfax County....
ffxnow.com

Below freezing temperatures possible in Fairfax County early Thursday

Temperatures could drop below freezing overnight in Fairfax County, continuing a cold streak that took hold earlier today (Wednesday). The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that will take effect from 1 to 9 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday), stating that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit can be expected.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Addition of cottages proposed at Mantua independent living facility

A developer is considering the addition of 24 age-restricted cottages to an existing continuing care facility in Mantua. The Virginian (9229 Arlington Blvd), a building built in 1980 that includes independent living units and assisted living, could see an addition of duplex units for people 55 and older, if Fairfax County approves the application submitted on Oct. 14.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
beckerspayer.com

CareFirst BCBS loses out on Washington, DC, Medicaid contracts

The council of the District of Columbia voted to approve awarding Medicaid contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar Family Choice and AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., despite protests from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Washington Post reported Oct. 18. CareFirst had argued in social media advertising and through lobbyists that Amerigroup, owned by...
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA

Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUHF

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy