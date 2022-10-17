Read full article on original website
WUSA
Classroom COVID-19 outbreaks rising in Montgomery County Schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Classroom outbreaks of COVID-19 are on the rise in Montgomery County Schools, according to a new advisory to parents, and health officials have an ask of parents. The county's public health emergency preparedness director is calling on parents to get their kids and other family members...
Virginia School District Planning To Bring In Foreign Teachers Amid Staffing Shortage
To address its teacher shortage, a Virginia school district is considering bringing in foreign teachers beginning in the 2023-2024 school year to staff its classrooms, according to WTOP News. Fairfax County Public Schools is working on a partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Education to
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Health Department Urges Flu Shots — “As the weather cools down and more time is spent indoors, the Fairfax County Health Department encourages everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine this Fall, preferably by the end of October…If you are eligible for your COVID-19 booster, it is safe to get your flu shot at the same time as your booster.” [FCHD]
ffxnow.com
A third of FCPD officers considered leaving during pandemic, new report says
A new report on COVID-19’s impact on policing found some dissatisfaction among officers with how the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the pandemic, along with a significant decrease in community engagement. Made public earlier this month, the report looked into the pandemic’s impact on policing in Fairfax County....
ffxnow.com
Below freezing temperatures possible in Fairfax County early Thursday
Temperatures could drop below freezing overnight in Fairfax County, continuing a cold streak that took hold earlier today (Wednesday). The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that will take effect from 1 to 9 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday), stating that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit can be expected.
ffxnow.com
Addition of cottages proposed at Mantua independent living facility
A developer is considering the addition of 24 age-restricted cottages to an existing continuing care facility in Mantua. The Virginian (9229 Arlington Blvd), a building built in 1980 that includes independent living units and assisted living, could see an addition of duplex units for people 55 and older, if Fairfax County approves the application submitted on Oct. 14.
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS loses out on Washington, DC, Medicaid contracts
The council of the District of Columbia voted to approve awarding Medicaid contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar Family Choice and AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., despite protests from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Washington Post reported Oct. 18. CareFirst had argued in social media advertising and through lobbyists that Amerigroup, owned by...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. parents take legal action, try to stop controversial superintendent hire
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools is set to start the job in just two weeks, but a new legal petition is trying to stop that from happening. Christina Ramos and Jeffrey Glazer recently filed the petition in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, asking for...
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA
Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
New, Wider Potomac Nice Bridge Opens Months Early
The $463 million Nice Bridge replacement over the Potomac River is officially open, as droves of weekend drivers have been excited to discover. Officially called the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, it spans US 301 between Charles County, Md. and King George County, Va.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
WUHF
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
NBC Washington
Metro Says Silver Line Extension Ready to Open — But There Aren't Enough Trains
Metro says it is ready to open the next phase of the Silver Line to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, Virginia, in time for the busy Thanksgiving rush, but it doesn’t have enough trains to do so at this point. Because Metro has not been permitted to return...
ffxnow.com
Last tent removed from Reston Strong protest to raise awareness of homelessness
(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A demonstration that brought tents to the North County Government Center in a push for more supportive housing in Reston has come to a close after the final tent was officially removed late last week. Reston Strong, the nonprofit organization behind the protest to increase Fairfax...
