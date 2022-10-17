Seattle residents are unhappy about an encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. Over the past couple of years, neighbors living near the Ship Canal Bridge have noticed the encampment growing in size. It has accumulated 20-30 tents. Those who live and volunteer in the area blame a lack of affordable housing and rising rents as some of the main reasons people have ended up in the encampment.

