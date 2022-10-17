ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
THEODORE, AL
Picayune Item

MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
MOSS POINT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy