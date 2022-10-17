Read full article on original website
George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
Mississippi Press
Man recently released from prison back in custody after exchanging fire with deputies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 32-year-old man recently released from prison exchanged gunfire with Jackson County deputies Wednesday after carjacking an elderly couple in St. Martin. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed Wednesday evening deputies had exchanged fire with Nathan Thomas Cook, a felon arrested for commercial burglary in 2015.
Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving George County deputy
Mississippi investigators are collecting evidence in a shooting that involved a George County deputy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
Stephen Nodine: Mobile County Commissioner accused of murder, did he do it?
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Commissioner was accused of shooting and killing his mistress in 2010. During the trial, it was questioned whether or not the victim was murdered or committed suicide. Some still question – Was her death a suicide, or did the elected official have something more sinister to do […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
2 killed in George County early morning house fire
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing...
Shooting reported Saturday morning in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Theodore. The Mobile County Crime Map shows at least two calls to 911 were made at about 7:30 Saturday morning to report a shooting on Kooiman Road. That’s south of I-10 just off Highway 90. Several Mobile Police vehicles were parked […]
Man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General in Prichard: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have announced they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning. According to officials, evidence was found at the crime scene that connected the suspect to the crime. Officers arrested Justin Tyrone Parker, 33, on Oct. 19 and obtained […]
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Man accused of shooting boyfriend of ex surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man wanted in connection with an August shooting on Dickens Street surrendered at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Kirk Darnez Edwards, 32, turned himself in on Tuesday. According to Mobile police, Edward broke into a home on Dickens Street in the Toulminville area...
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
WLOX
Jackson County authorities receive help from ATF agents with ballistics testing
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County authorities are receiving help from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. They are performing ballistic tests that could link the guns stored in their crime labs to crimes in other areas, with Moss Point serving as the focus for Wednesday’s testing.
WLOX
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
Black Lives Matter: Family Of Jaheim McMillan’s Family Demanding Release Of Body Camera Video From Fatal Shooting
Jaheim McMillan’s family demands release of body camera video of the fatal shooting outside of a local convenience store
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing. 17-year-old Kadence Hoffele went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from Lucedale. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year. With each […]
2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:50 p.m.): It was an emotional day for friends, family, and members in the Hurley, Mississippi, community. Friends and family who knew both Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor gathered at the site of the crash to place a memorial to honor the two girls who died in a car accident. Both girls were in […]
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
WLOX
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
