Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion
BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
klkntv.com
Nearly $286,000 in tax revenue collected from Lincoln casino in first week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its first monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday. And thanks to Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino, which opened on Sept. 24, Nebraska gor a total of $285,963.03 in gaming tax revenue in September. The money will be divided...
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
Almost $300k generated in gaming tax revenue for Nebraska in one September week
Nebraska's first casino, WarHorse Lincoln, opened on Sept. 24 and has generated thousands of dollars in gaming tax revenue since.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Commissioners hear fiber internet proposal from NextLink Internet
FAIRBURY, NE — Local leaders in Jefferson County are looking at their options when it comes to expanding broadband internet access. During a regular meeting, commissioners met with representatives from NextLink Internet via Zoom. The Texas-based company already provides service in southeast Nebraska, but doesn't have a large footprint...
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
klkntv.com
Nonprofit informs Lincoln veterans on how to claim the benefits they’ve earned
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An advocate for disabled veterans came to Lincoln on Monday to help veterans understand what they’re eligible for. Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit group working to help injured service members and their families get support and access to their benefits. Mike Webb, a...
klkntv.com
‘Trick or Tree’: Free tree distribution in Lancaster County scheduled for Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Homeowners in Lincoln and Lancaster County are invited to a free tree distribution on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mahoney Park. “Trick or Tree” is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
klkntv.com
Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
klkntv.com
Mail-in and online registration for Nebraska voters is due Friday for General Election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday for the Nov. 8th General Election. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 who has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation is encouraged to register.
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
News Channel Nebraska
NC park opens pickleball courts
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City cut a ribbon on a windy fall day at its newest addition to Steinhart Park -- dual pickle ball courts. Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce’s Tammy Partsch applied for a $55,000 grant from the Steinhart Foundation to construct the 20x44-foot court with a 34-inch-high net. Partsch said it is a fitting addition to Nebraska City’s 300 acres of parks.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Airport Authority Board dissolved....now becomes advisory board
BEATRICE- How the Beatrice Municipal Airport is governed will be changing. The Beatrice City Council has dissolved the airport authority, making the board now an advisory body. The vote Monday night included a second change, which makes the manager of the airport a city department head. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer...
klkntv.com
Cigarette sparks another early morning fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln home has extensive damage following the third day of early morning fires here in the Capital City. Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue units were dispatched around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the home near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. The small fire took...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County places Misty Maspero on probation
FALLS CITY - Misty Maspero, 33, of York was sentenced in Richardson County Tuesday for possession and providing false information. She was sentenced to 105 days in jail with credit for 62 days served for false reporting and was placed on probation for two years for possession on Aug. 18.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
klkntv.com
Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
Comments / 0