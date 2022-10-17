ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man files lawsuit alleging election wrongdoing across Nebraska, seeks $10 billion

BEATRICE – Election officials have a lot on their plates with an election coming up less than three weeks. Now they can add a lawsuit to the list. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Petersen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Election Systems and Software Company of Omaha and all of the state’s elections commissioners are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NC park opens pickleball courts

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City cut a ribbon on a windy fall day at its newest addition to Steinhart Park -- dual pickle ball courts. Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce’s Tammy Partsch applied for a $55,000 grant from the Steinhart Foundation to construct the 20x44-foot court with a 34-inch-high net. Partsch said it is a fitting addition to Nebraska City’s 300 acres of parks.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Airport Authority Board dissolved....now becomes advisory board

BEATRICE- How the Beatrice Municipal Airport is governed will be changing. The Beatrice City Council has dissolved the airport authority, making the board now an advisory body. The vote Monday night included a second change, which makes the manager of the airport a city department head. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County places Misty Maspero on probation

FALLS CITY - Misty Maspero, 33, of York was sentenced in Richardson County Tuesday for possession and providing false information. She was sentenced to 105 days in jail with credit for 62 days served for false reporting and was placed on probation for two years for possession on Aug. 18.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge

Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
LINCOLN, NE

