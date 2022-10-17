LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.

