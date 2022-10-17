Read full article on original website
15 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in San Diego
Stop by the annual pop-up Goff Family Pumpkin Patch in Liberty Station. Not only does the patch feature tons of pumpkins, there are also movie nights, story times, and costume contests. It’s perfect for the whole family with a Tap Truck on-site with beer and wine. Daily from 9 a.m.
8 Things to Do in San Diego: October 20-23
October 19-23 San Diego International Film Festival. The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates the best of film with several events, parties, and panels. This includes Thursday’s Night of the Stars Tribute at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center where several of the film industry’s most acclaimed actors and directors will be honored and Sunday’s “Culinary Cinema” where screen and cuisine will be paired to perfection. Screenings will be held at AMC UTC 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily where studio and independent features, documentaries and short films will be featured, many of which will be followed by snacks, cocktails and conversations. For anyone who can’t attend in-person, all the films from the screenings can also be viewed virtually with a 5 day digital pass. | 4425 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla.
FIRST LOOK: Botanica
Art School. It connotes asymmetrical haircuts, billows of smoke (cloves on the campus of RISD if you’re Gen X, Parliaments at CalArts if you’re Millennial, vaping on TikTok if you’re now), and more-than-a tinge of shame in knowing that your record collection only has Bowie and definitely no Alice Coltrane.
A World of WNDR
Poetry whispered to visitors standing in a secret spot, a room lit with the Northern lights: WNDR is coming to San Diego. The brand-new immersive contemporary arts museum is landing in the Gaslamp Quarter with innovative, interactive multimedia exhibits designed to invoke wonder, hence the museum’s name. WNDR isn’t...
Happy Half Hour: San Diego’s First NFT Bar
San Diego Magazine · SD’s First NFT Bar, We take Botanica owner Amar Harrag out for food and drinks to Cutwater Spirits. About a week ago, I sat down for splashes of mezcal with Amar Harrag, who’s now successfully launched a few different drinks-and-dinner concepts on both sides of the border. His first, Tahona, created an unparalleled mezcal tasting bar to Old Town. He then opened Wormwood, the French-Baja cuisine and absinthe bar in North Park, which preserves the soul spot that was Jayne’s Gastropub. Finally, Tahona Baja in Ensenada—transforming two dry-docked, ark-looking wooden boats into mezcal tasting rooms on the grounds of a Mexican winery.
