Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Halloween Ends Ending Explained: How The Movie Brings An End To The Story Of Laurie Strode And Michael Myers
How does Halloween Ends... end?
Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise
Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
See a young Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of ‘Halloween’ in these 70s-era photos
Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a look back on her "Halloween" era. On Friday, Oct. 14, she shared some sweet throwback photos that the Academy Awards originally posted of her 1978 movie, "Halloween," directed by John Carpenter. In the post, Curtis shared a few cool behind-the-scenes moments that she had...
Halloween Ends Has Best Cameo From Original Michael Myers Actor Yet
In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes as a masked Michael Myers, mainly so that he could witness how films were made from an actual set. What was merely meant to be a way to gain insight about filmmaking ended up defining a character's physicality for years to come, with director David Gordon Green bringing Castle back for cameos in his Halloween trilogy. Castle has once again returned for a cameo appearance in Halloween Ends, which is arguably the best inclusion of the actor yet. Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Jamie Lee Curtis: How much has she made from the 'Halloween' films?
Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Laurie Strode in the hit "Halloween" movies for over 40 years. Her first paycheck in 1978 was for only $8,000.
‘Halloween Ends’ Ending Explained: The Last ‘Halloween’ Movie Delivers a Gruesome, Definitive Death
After over four decades of playing a game of cat and mouse, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are facing off one more time in Halloween Ends, which opened in theaters and began streaming on Peacock Premium today. Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the third and final film...
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
Halloween Ends director addresses a controversial Michael Myers decision
David Gordon Green talks his approach to Michael Myers
Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends
Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
Jamie Lee Curtis Cries as She Listens to Horror Fans Thank Her for the ‘Halloween’ Film Series
Jamie Lee Curtis is saying goodbye to her Halloween franchise, and the scream queen recently got emotional in a new Instagram video, where horror fans thanked her for the work she's done in the slasher series. On October 14, the 13th installment— Halloween Ends—landed in theaters and on Peacock. And...
Who Is Corey Cunningham in ‘Halloween Ends’? Meet Michael Myers’ Protégée
There’s a new villain terrorizing Haddonfield in Halloween Ends, and horror fans are mad about it. Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell, isn’t a serial killer in the same way Michael Myers is a serial killer—he’s a cool serial killer. Myers, now an old man, has always been described as “pure evil.” He’s not someone you sympathize with. And he’s certainly not someone you lust after.
David Gordon Green's 'Halloween' Movies Keep Chickening Out on Replacing Michael Myers
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the movie Halloween Ends. Continue at your own risk. If there’s any key problem with the David Gordon Green Halloween movies, it’s their refusal to totally commit to interesting ideas. To watch this trilogy of features is to watch a collection of movies strangely uncertain about what direction to go in. Potentially interesting character beats get lost in the slasher movie shuffle while more subversive plot developments are eschewed in favor of sticking to what’s worked in past movies. The hesitance to go truly unpredictable in this trilogy is especially apparent in the 2018 Halloween film and Halloween Ends, both of which make the same strange mistake of teasing the idea of creating a replacement for Michael Myers, but not following through on it.
