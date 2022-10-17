ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Artists Tour showcases art schools, galleries

The 29th annual Placer Artists Tour takes place Veteran’s Day weekend, Nov. 11-13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. An “Encore Weekend” will extend the tour through Nov. 18-20. A circle icon in the Arts Directory and Tour Guide indicates which locations will be open the first weekend or both weekends.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

American Canyon Roundabout construction to begin Monday in Auburn

Caltrans is scheduled to start construction Monday on a safety improvement project, which includes a roundabout, at the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection. Construction crews, beginning in the evening hours, will work on a $9.9 million roadway project that will improve a quarter-mile segment of SR-49 near Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue in Auburn. The project will align two reversing curves to improve sight distance and safety by reducing the sharpness of each curve. The work will include replacing the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection with a traffic circle.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman in Sacramento: Here’s a look at road closures, what to expect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman California is on Sunday, and the triathlon draws athletes from around the world to Sacramento. Around 4,000 athletes have descended on Sacramento this weekend for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. The event is taking place after a deluge of rain last year led to the race’s cancellation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Soap Box Derby days return to Folsom this weekend with two days of competition

It’s an activity that dates back through many decades, often one that taught youngsters the laws of gravity and the thrill of victory as wood, wheels and determination came together on a hill somewhere growing up. Yes, we’re talking about Soap Box racing and it’s coming to Folsom in a big way this weekend.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Mildred "Millee" Livingston 9/13/1930 - 9/9/2022

Mildred "Millee" Livingston, of Auburn, California passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Mercy San Juan Hospital, just days before her 92nd birthday. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Esther and Isadore Levin. She built a legacy of community activism and advocacy wherever she was. Growing up in Atlantic City, after high school Millee moved to Philadelphia then on to New York, where she met her husband, Duke Livingston, a merchant seaman. In the early 1960s Millee and Duke moved from New York to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Millee worked as a bookkeeper and Duke continued his work on the high seas until he retired and worked a brief period as a professional wrestler before becoming a massage therapist and acupuncturist. It was around this time that Millee stepped up her political work, involving herself in local, state and national efforts to advance the causes most dear to her heart - peace, freedom and social justice.
AUBURN, CA
High School Football PRO

Granite Bay, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Folsom High School football team will have a game with Granite Bay High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GRANITE BAY, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting at parking lot near Grant High School football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Q&A: Meet your 2022 Folsom City Council candidates, 7 vie for 3 seats

The 2022 election is less than three weeks away. One of the hyper local campaigns that is always well-contested is the race among those who wish to serve on Folsom City Council. This year, with the recent implementation of new districts in the city of Folsom underway, seven different candidates vie for three available seats in three different districts.
FOLSOM, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Fire Dept. dishes up family fun, pancakes this Saturday

Residents are welcome to visit the Folsom Fire Department for an open house and pancake breakfast this Saturday, Oct. 22. Visitors will be able to meet on-duty crews, tour the fire station, learn fire safety tips, and see live demonstrations by firefighters. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice, and coffee.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Harry Junior Fake 4/8/1926 - 9/11/2022

Harry was born April 8, 1926 in Hollywood Florida and grew up in Park Rapids Minnesota where his father had a store called the Trading Post. He was the youngest son of Harry and Edna (Larsen) Fake. His father taught him the love of the outdoors, especially fishing. The family would travel to buy things from the southwest to sell in the store, so he became used to traveling. He graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the Navarro in the battle for Okinawa. Completing his service, he used his GI Bill to study and graduate from Long Beach State College with a degree in Education. During that time he married Caroline Madsen in 1950.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Michael Patrick Mahoney 8/19/1946 - 9/17/2022

Loving father and beloved friend, “Big Mike” passed away at his home in Meadow Vista, California on September 17, 2022 at the age of 76. He was born August 19, 1946, in Atascadero, CA. Mike is survived by his partner, Shirley Smith, his former spouse, Elizabeth Geiger, his...
MEADOW VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy