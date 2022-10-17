Mildred "Millee" Livingston, of Auburn, California passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Mercy San Juan Hospital, just days before her 92nd birthday. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Esther and Isadore Levin. She built a legacy of community activism and advocacy wherever she was. Growing up in Atlantic City, after high school Millee moved to Philadelphia then on to New York, where she met her husband, Duke Livingston, a merchant seaman. In the early 1960s Millee and Duke moved from New York to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Millee worked as a bookkeeper and Duke continued his work on the high seas until he retired and worked a brief period as a professional wrestler before becoming a massage therapist and acupuncturist. It was around this time that Millee stepped up her political work, involving herself in local, state and national efforts to advance the causes most dear to her heart - peace, freedom and social justice.

AUBURN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO