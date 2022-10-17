Read full article on original website
WOWT
Thursday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update:
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness. This week, Omaha police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time, even though there were beds available inside the Siena Francis House, the men...
WOWT
Omaha, Council Bluffs seek joint year-long yard waste agreement
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha and the City of Council Bluffs could soon have a new agreement when it comes to picking up yard waste. Tuesday, Omaha City Council will vote on a potential one-year agreement with Council Bluffs, allowing the city to bring all yard waste materials to Omaha’s facility, Oma-Gro.
KETV.com
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
WOWT
Muscle cars support cab rides for cancer patients in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha businessman Peter Fink created a museum to showcase his collection of more than 100 cars, the idea was to make it more than a man cave. He wanted it to provide an outlet for charitable causes to raise funds. So when given the chance...
WOWT
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"
WOWT
Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska’s top industries, making bioscience research critical to the future of agriculture and the state’s economy. Wednesday night at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting held at The Pella at Blackstone, Gov. Pete Ricketts made that clear as he...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
WOWT
Omaha Mobility Plan
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
WOWT
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
WOWT
40-year-old man hurt in late-night north Omaha shooting
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
WOWT
Election 2022: Douglas County Sheriff’s debate gets heated
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fiery debate Thursday afternoon between the two men who want to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez retired as a deputy chief with the Omaha Police Department earlier this year. Republican Aaron Hanson is a sergeant with the Omaha Police Department’s Fugitive Squad.
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
KETV.com
Omaha City Council agrees to let Council Bluffs dump yard waste in metro area
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha City Council members agreed to let Council Bluffs dump its yard waste in the city. The agreement approved Tuesday said Council Bluffs does not have a solid waste contract in place and needs yard services. The city said it has space to accommodate the extra...
