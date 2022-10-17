ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Thursday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update:

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha, Council Bluffs seek joint year-long yard waste agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha and the City of Council Bluffs could soon have a new agreement when it comes to picking up yard waste. Tuesday, Omaha City Council will vote on a potential one-year agreement with Council Bluffs, allowing the city to bring all yard waste materials to Omaha’s facility, Oma-Gro.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Muscle cars support cab rides for cancer patients in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha businessman Peter Fink created a museum to showcase his collection of more than 100 cars, the idea was to make it more than a man cave. He wanted it to provide an outlet for charitable causes to raise funds. So when given the chance...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Ricketts presents 2022 Bioscience Award in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmental challenges are of particular concern to Nebraska’s top industries, making bioscience research critical to the future of agriculture and the state’s economy. Wednesday night at Bio Nebraska’s annual meeting held at The Pella at Blackstone, Gov. Pete Ricketts made that clear as he...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we're hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Mobility Plan

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights

Doctor's offices are filling up in the metro. It's not uncommon for flu season. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

40-year-old man hurt in late-night north Omaha shooting

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Doctor's offices are filling up in the metro. It's not uncommon for flu season. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Douglas County Sheriff’s debate gets heated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fiery debate Thursday afternoon between the two men who want to be the next Douglas County Sheriff. Democrat Greg Gonzalez retired as a deputy chief with the Omaha Police Department earlier this year. Republican Aaron Hanson is a sergeant with the Omaha Police Department’s Fugitive Squad.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
OMAHA, NE

