Read full article on original website
Related
China Has Opened Up Secret Police Stations in These Countries
As of this summer, China was operating 54 overseas police stations in 25 cities in 21 countries, according to the NGO Safeguard Defenders.
Iran's Bloody Protests Show Regime is Losing Control—U.N. Envoy
"Iran is collapsing," said Javaid Rehman, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on human rights to Iran, as protests continue to rage across Iran..
UK tells Chinese envoy that peaceful protest must be respected
HONG KONG/BEIJING/LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain told China's Charge d'Affaires in London that the right to peaceful protest must be respected, after he was summoned to explain an incident in which a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten.
China claims right to protect consulate after report of protester assault, U.K. demands explanation
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against rising inflation, organized by a coalition of left-wing parties seeking to put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
Vladimir Putin Demands Goddaughter Be Jailed For 'Spreading Falsehoods About Government Agencies'
Vladimir Putin’s suspected goddaughter is facing three years behind bars for allegedly “spreading falsehoods about government agencies,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ksenia Sobchak, the 40-year-old female politician whose father was once close friends with the 69-year-old Russian leader, is currently under investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee over the allegations against her.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says
Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
PHOTOS: Russian and US troops shook hands and took pictures together when their patrols met in Syria, actions in deep contrast with Ukraine tensions
Photos show US and Russian troops shaking hands and taking pictures together in Syria. The photos, published by AFP, were taken as both forces patrolled territory near the Turkish border. In 2020, a similar run-in saw Russian soldiers forcing their US counterparts off the road. Two years ago, when US...
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Comments / 0