wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
bodyslam.net
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW May Counter Finn Balor And The OC On WWE NXT With Fellow Bullet Club Member
AEW and WWE are loading up for Tuesday night's head-to-head matchup between "Dynamite" and "NXT." On one side, WWE is bringing in several main roster names, former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and, perhaps Finn Balor as well for "NXT." It would thus be only natural for AEW to counter with a Bullet Club member of its own.
411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
bodyslam.net
Kris Statlander Provides Small Injury Update
Kris Statlander provides a minor update on her knee injury. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a “completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus” and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. She suffered the injury on an AEW Dark taping in early August.
wrestletalk.com
Serious Hangman Page Injury, Chris Jericho Signs New AEW Deal, Huge WWE Star Returning Soon – News Bulletin – October 19, 2022
There’s been a serious injury to AEW’s Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho has signed a new AEW deal, a huge WWE star is returning soon and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Wednesday, 19 October 2022.
ComicBook
AEW's Tony Khan Provides Major Ring of Honor Update, Comments on Chris Jericho's Contract Extension
AEW announced on Tuesday that current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho had signed a three-year contract extension with the company that will see his backstage leadership role explained. Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated shortly after the news broke and commented on Jericho agreeing to remain with the company for at least a few more years. Jericho was one of AEW's earliest signings when it launched in 2019 and was its first AEW World Champion.
ComicBook
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
wrestlinginc.com
Juice Robinson Gives Candid Thoughts On Possible WWE Return
Juice Robinson may soon return to the United States, but he won't exactly be coming home. Robinson, who is currently a free agent, told Inside the Ropes on Wednesday he isn't planning on stepping foot inside a WWE ring again anytime soon. "You know what they say in wrestling, 'never say never, hahaha,'" Robinson said. "But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say ... I don't even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn't really work, no problem."
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Appear On 10/17 WWE Raw
A familiar face is reportedly set to appear on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show. JBL, who was seen last month on SmackDown recruiting Happy Corbin, will be given his full entrance, limousine and all, per Sean Ross Sapp. As always, however, plans can change.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership For 10/14 Rises, Key Demo Also Sees Increase
Viewership numbers for the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage have been revealed. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Friday’s episode drew 458,000 viewers. This is up from the October 7 episode which was watched by 404,000. Furthermore, the 18-49 demographic also saw an increase from 0.13 to 0.17. It finished 9th on the day among cable originals.
bodyslam.net
Multiple Matches Added To Next Week’s Dynamite
The lineup is set for the October 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, the #1 Contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be decided as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) take on Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee). Next, Riho will take on Jamie Hayter in singles action. Bryan Danielson will face Sammy Guevara in more singles action while The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) will continue their feud against Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) in a tag bout.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops This Week While Up Against NXT
AEW Dynamite this week saw a drop in viewership. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday’s special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week’s episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Dynamite posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last Wednesday.
bodyslam.net
AEW Announces Free Meet And Greet Opportunity With Tony Khan
Here’s your chance to meet the President of All Elite Wrestling. Earlier today the promotion Tweeted out that Tony Khan will be taking part in a free meet and greet with fans on Thursday, October 20 in Jacksonville. Per the announcement, fans must present their ticket for Rampage (set...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (10/20/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 20. The show aired on Hulu Plus. The event was taped on Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma before WWE Raw on October 17. You can read the full results for this week’s Main Event tpaing below. –...
bodyslam.net
Dana White confirms winner of Yan vs. O’Malley will fight winner of Sterling vs. Dillashaw for Bantamweight title after UFC 280
The UFC President already has his sights set on the next championship bout for the Bantamweight division. Dana White revealed in the interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports is the fact the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley gets the bantamweight title shot. Many already assumed that was the case, as even ‘Suga’ came out and said he would be getting the next title shot with a win.
bodyslam.net
Paul Felder set to replace Joe Rogan this weekend for UFC 280 broadcast team
“The Irish Dragon” will be at the booth in Abu Dhabi this weekend. With UFC 280 traveling to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Felder will replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team calling the fights as the longtime color commentator sits out the card due to the international travel.
