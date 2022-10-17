Juice Robinson may soon return to the United States, but he won't exactly be coming home. Robinson, who is currently a free agent, told Inside the Ropes on Wednesday he isn't planning on stepping foot inside a WWE ring again anytime soon. "You know what they say in wrestling, 'never say never, hahaha,'" Robinson said. "But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say ... I don't even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn't really work, no problem."

