Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
MBTA problems not affecting Baker popularity
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER’S popularity is not being affected by the ongoing problems at the MBTA, according to a new poll. The survey of 987 likely voters indicates 67 percent view Baker favorably, much higher than President Biden (49 percent) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey (44 percent). Specifically on...
Boston schools contract lays groundwork for success
RECENTLY, MEMBERS of the Boston Teachers Union reached an important milestone on the path toward building the schools our students and communities deserve. Together, we overwhelmingly ratified a new three-year agreement with Boston Public Schools that represents significant progress for students and families, educators, democratically elected local leaders, local administrators, and community allies — all of whom had a voice in formulating the new pact and informing the innovative solutions that pact contains.
MBTA: What went wrong and how to fix it
THE MBTA Advisory Board, the group representing cities and towns in the transit authority’s service area, held a series of fascinating panel discussions on Tuesday on the future of the MBTA. What follows is a Q&A explainer based on those presentations. Q: Let’s start with funding. Everyone seems to...
In Boston redistricting, battle lines form over district lines
DEPENDING ON WHO you ask, the Boston city council redistricting process is either moving ahead sensibly toward a reasonable resolution or a train wreck that is unnecessarily slicing up neighborhoods into new districts and creating tension where it’s not needed. Such are the divergent views of a body that...
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
Let’s celebrate STEM Week by expanding career pathways for youth
THE BOSTON AREA has a thriving innovation economy and is home to numerous companies in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields. Yet, access to mutual learning opportunities with these booming industries remains limited for Boston’s educators and students. Today is the start of the annual Massachusetts STEM Week, a time to raise the visibility of these issues.
Broadening theater’s reach
RODNEY KING’S BEATING at the hands of Los Angeles police officers in 1991, their subsequent trial and acquittal, and the days of violent unrest that followed came 15 years before Samuel Adedeji was born. But seated last month in a darkened Cambridge theater, the Boston teenager was suddenly transported into the middle of the tinderbox of fear, anger, and racial animus that the events unleashed.
State’s largest solar field opens in Ludlow
A RENEWABLE ENERGY project in Ludlow will soon start generating enough power for more than 1,500 homes, boosters said as they cut the ribbon Monday on the “largest single solar field and the largest municipally-owned solar project” in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company said the project...
