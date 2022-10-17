ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

MBTA problems not affecting Baker popularity

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER’S popularity is not being affected by the ongoing problems at the MBTA, according to a new poll. The survey of 987 likely voters indicates 67 percent view Baker favorably, much higher than President Biden (49 percent) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey (44 percent). Specifically on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston schools contract lays groundwork for success

RECENTLY, MEMBERS of the Boston Teachers Union reached an important milestone on the path toward building the schools our students and communities deserve. Together, we overwhelmingly ratified a new three-year agreement with Boston Public Schools that represents significant progress for students and families, educators, democratically elected local leaders, local administrators, and community allies — all of whom had a voice in formulating the new pact and informing the innovative solutions that pact contains.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

MBTA: What went wrong and how to fix it

THE MBTA Advisory Board, the group representing cities and towns in the transit authority’s service area, held a series of fascinating panel discussions on Tuesday on the future of the MBTA. What follows is a Q&A explainer based on those presentations. Q: Let’s start with funding. Everyone seems to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

In Boston redistricting, battle lines form over district lines

DEPENDING ON WHO you ask, the Boston city council redistricting process is either moving ahead sensibly toward a reasonable resolution or a train wreck that is unnecessarily slicing up neighborhoods into new districts and creating tension where it’s not needed. Such are the divergent views of a body that...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Let’s celebrate STEM Week by expanding career pathways for youth

THE BOSTON AREA has a thriving innovation economy and is home to numerous companies in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields. Yet, access to mutual learning opportunities with these booming industries remains limited for Boston’s educators and students. Today is the start of the annual Massachusetts STEM Week, a time to raise the visibility of these issues.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Broadening theater’s reach

RODNEY KING’S BEATING at the hands of Los Angeles police officers in 1991, their subsequent trial and acquittal, and the days of violent unrest that followed came 15 years before Samuel Adedeji was born. But seated last month in a darkened Cambridge theater, the Boston teenager was suddenly transported into the middle of the tinderbox of fear, anger, and racial animus that the events unleashed.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

State’s largest solar field opens in Ludlow

A RENEWABLE ENERGY project in Ludlow will soon start generating enough power for more than 1,500 homes, boosters said as they cut the ribbon Monday on the “largest single solar field and the largest municipally-owned solar project” in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company said the project...
LUDLOW, MA

