Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
WWE Sources Believe CM Punk Could Return Under The Right Circumstances
WWE sources believe that while Vince McMahon would not have signed Punk, things are different under the WWE regime. Earlier today the latest reports on CM Punk’s status with AEW is that he was on the way out of the promotion, with AEW looking at options regarding buying out the straight edge superstars contract.
bodyslam.net
Goldberg Believes Bron Breakker Is Basically Him
Goldberg sees many similarities between Bron Breakker and himself. In a new interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast, Goldberg noted that he sees Bron Breakker as a younger version of himself. “Rick Steiner’s son, who’s now Bron Breakker, who’s the champion of NXT. It’s kind of like the farm… it’s...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/21/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 21. The matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 18. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana. Andre...
bodyslam.net
Preliminary Viewership Up For This Week’s SmackDown
The preliminary numbers are in for SmackDown’s ratings. With advertised appearances from Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul and Damage CTRL, this week’s SmackDown was a stacked affair. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
New Name Signed To AEW Over The Summer Who Has Yet To Have An All Elite Graphic
It looks like Ariya Diavari is All Elite. Willow Nightingale finally got her All Elite graphic on this week’s AEW Rampage after defeating Leila Grey. Willow has consistently been on AEW TV for quite some time now, appearing to be working without a fulltime deal. With her signing, Fightful...
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown Including Match Order, Backstage Notes And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is looking like a stacked affair once again. Loaded with high profile matchups and appearances from the likes of Logan Paul and more, tonight is set to be a dramatic show as we get closer and closer to WWE Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Crowns New Tag Team Champions
Tonight, we saw the conclusion of a 10-month battle between Honor No More and the IMPACT Wrestling locker room – Heath & Rhyno in particular. The team defeated Honor No More tag team OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt TAVEN) to win the IMPACT WrestlIng Tag Team titles. During the...
bodyslam.net
Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Myles Borne In Action On This Week’s NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for Friday’s NXT Level Up. WWE announced that Andre Chase will headline the October 21 episode of NXT Level up against Javier Bernal. Also, Myles Borne takes on Ikemen Jiro and Duke Hudson battles. Bryson Montana. You can read WWE’s full statement hyping the show...
bodyslam.net
Mojo Rawley Gets Married
The former WWE superstar has gotten hitched. Mojo Rawley recently married his long time girlfriend. Several wrestlers, including Sasha Banks and Tonga Loa, attended the ceremony. Rawley was signed to WWE for some years before being released in April 2021 after a ten month absence from the company. Follow Corey...
bodyslam.net
FULL IMPACT Wrestling Review 10/20. New Tag Champs Crowned, 2 New Returning Competitors For X Division Title Tournament, 3 Matches Announced for Next Week, and More!
BTI (Before the IMPACT) — Dirty Dango versus Johnny Swinger Zicky Dice. Swinger is holding Dango by the arms, and when Dango moves, Dice accidentally hits Swinger in the face with a Fanny pack. Dango capitalizes and hits the Falcon Arrow for the victory. IMPACTonAXSTV episode — We start...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches, Including X Division Title Tournament, for 10/27 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
During their show tonight, Frankie Kazarian utilized “Option C” for a World Title shot, but he relinquished the X Division Title in order to do it. IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore announced an 8 man tournament that will start next week to crown a new champion at IMPACT’s next LIVE event, Overdrive, on Friday, November 18th from Louisville, Kentucky.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Announces NJPW STRONG Detonation For November
NJPW have announced NJPW Strong Detonation. NJPW announced that its NJPW STRONG Detonation series would be coming to Vermont Hollywood on Sunday, November 20. You can read the NJPW statement on the show below. NJPW STRONG is set to return to the Vermont Hollywood on November 20 as Detonation sees...
bodyslam.net
GUNTHER vs Rey Mysterio Intercontinental Title Match Set For 11/3 WWE SmackDown
It looks like we will not have to wait long for GUNTHER and Rey Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship match. On SmackDown, Rey Mysterio would defeat Ludwig Kaiser in singles action and after the match, Michael Cole would mention that in two weeks on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio will go one on one with GUNTHER on the 3rd of November SmackDown.
bodyslam.net
AEW Films Wembley Stadium Promo, Nyla Rose Causes Issues
AEW have filmed a promo at London’s Wembley Stadium and due to Nyla Rose, issues were had. For those unaware, Wembley Stadium is the largest stadium in Great Britain and AEW recorded a promo for the British TV network “ITV” on Friday in Jacksonville. Tony Khan would share the news on Twitter, lamenting that Nyla Rose currently possessing the real TBS Championship caused issues.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces World Title Match For Live Event Overdrive
During the episode tonight, Frankie Kazarian relinquished the X Division title for a shot at the World Title. Kazarian defeated Mike Bailey just under 2 weeks ago to win the IMPACT Wrestling X Division Title at the company’a Bound for Glory Pay Per View event. Matches Announced for OVERDRIVE...
bodyslam.net
Apollo Crews Says Going Back To NXT Has Reignited His Passion For Wrestling
Apollo Crews has had an up and down WWE career so far, but his passion has been recently reignited. Crews who started off in NXT, had a lackluster run on the main roster. Although he would hold the US and Intercontinental Championships, other than that Crews’ run on the main roster was largely forgettable.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Meet and Greet Information for Tonight Sin City Showdown TV Taping
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce meet and green info for the fans attending live!. Pre show: IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhyno, as well as former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions, VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo). Post show:...
bodyslam.net
Santos Escobar Discusses Legado Del Fantasma’s SmackDown Callup
Santos Escobar is happy to be on Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking with Quetzalli Bulnes on WWE Español’s show “El Brunch”, Escobar spoke about LDF’s call-up and some personal goals he has for himself on the faction, including making an appearance on WrestleMania 39in Los Angeles, California.
bodyslam.net
Chris Masters Wants To Return To WWE In The Royal Rumble Match
Chris Masters has his eyes set on a possible return to WWE. Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Masters was asked about possibly returning to WWE. He stated that his desire to do so is always there, but he previously didn’t think it would be an option.
bodyslam.net
NWA Announces Change to Hard Times In New Orleans Women’s Title Match
The National Wrestling Alliance took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Chelsea Green has been added to the Women’s Title match at their next Pay Per View – Hard Times – in New Orleans, Louisiana after cashing in her opportunity. Prior to Chelsea cashing...
Comments / 0