The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
travelnoire.com

Haiti Is On The Brink Of A Humanitarian Catastrophe, United Nations Warns

A combination of fuel shortages, food insecurity, gang violence, political instability and a public health crisis is leading Haiti to a humanitarian catastrophe, Helen La Lime told an emergency UN Security Council meeting. As BBC reported on Monday, the Caribbean country is experiencing weeks of violence and attacks on food...
AFP

US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops

The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force. But another US official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of troop deployments and who last year pulled all US soldiers out of Afghanistan -- was in no mood to send American forces to Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

U.S. grants Philippines $100 million in foreign military financing

ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has made available $100 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, its ambassador in Manila said on Friday, part of efforts to boost the Southeast Asian country's defence capabilities and military modernisation.
BET

U.S. Deploys Armored Vehicles To Help Haiti Relief Efforts

The United States and Canada have reportedly sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government asked for foreign assistance in defending against gangs threatening to oust current prime minister Ariel Henry. According to The Hill, Henry’s government has been facing increasing political pressure and a security crisis after he announced...
MedicalXpress

Haiti security situation 'nightmarish': UN chief

The deterioration of Haiti's security and health environment as gangs expand their control has produced "an absolutely nightmarish situation" for local people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday. Speaking before the Security Council reviews a proposal to send an international peacekeeping force to the Caribbean island, Guterres said the gangs'...

