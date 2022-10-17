Read full article on original website
Related
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Violent gangs in Haiti could pose similar threat to US as MS-13, Sen. Cassidy says: 'Might be a rhythm there'
Haiti's humanitarian crisis could lead to worsening border problems for the United States as migrants flee the island nation, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R, La., said.
‘More bullets, more bloodshed’: Haiti aid groups warn against request for foreign forces
Medical NGOs and activists have said that calling in military intervention risks escalating brutal Port-au-Prince violence
travelnoire.com
Haiti Is On The Brink Of A Humanitarian Catastrophe, United Nations Warns
A combination of fuel shortages, food insecurity, gang violence, political instability and a public health crisis is leading Haiti to a humanitarian catastrophe, Helen La Lime told an emergency UN Security Council meeting. As BBC reported on Monday, the Caribbean country is experiencing weeks of violence and attacks on food...
US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops
The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force. But another US official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of troop deployments and who last year pulled all US soldiers out of Afghanistan -- was in no mood to send American forces to Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.
Haiti on verge of collapse, NGOs warn as UN talks on restoring order continue
NGOs operating in Haiti warn that the chaos engulfing the country has become so total and the social fabric so torn that the country is on the verge of collapse, as discussions continue at the UN security council on how to restore order. Haitians are currently facing a series of...
BET
U.S. Deploys Armored Vehicles To Help Haiti Relief Efforts
The United States and Canada have reportedly sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government asked for foreign assistance in defending against gangs threatening to oust current prime minister Ariel Henry. According to The Hill, Henry’s government has been facing increasing political pressure and a security crisis after he announced...
Explainer-What's driving Haiti's humanitarian crisis?
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, fuel and water causing catastrophic hunger, and the government pleading for military assistance from abroad.
US and Mexico call for international force to break gangs’ stranglehold on Haiti
The US and Mexico have proposed the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti to help break the stranglehold of gangs over the distribution of fuel, water and other basic goods. Presenting a resolution at a special session of the UN security council on Monday, the US envoy to the...
MedicalXpress
Haiti security situation 'nightmarish': UN chief
The deterioration of Haiti's security and health environment as gangs expand their control has produced "an absolutely nightmarish situation" for local people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday. Speaking before the Security Council reviews a proposal to send an international peacekeeping force to the Caribbean island, Guterres said the gangs'...
After appeals for help: US sends disaster response team to Haiti
The US Agency for International Development is sending an elite disaster response team to Haiti "as insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsen" across the Caribbean nation, a US official told the Miami Herald, DPA reported.
