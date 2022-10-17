ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

This Connecticut Mansion Once Belonged to Mark Twain

Building his home in one of the wealthiest cities in America at the time, famed author Mark Twain ordered the construction of this elaborate mansion. For several decades his family called this place home. It is a famed landmark home in Hartford. About. Mark Twain happens to be the pen...
HARTFORD, CT
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
IKEA donates $25K to New Haven-area Black-owned businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five Black-owned businesses in the New Haven area will receive a $5,000 grant following a donation from IKEA. BMP Custom Prints in Orange, ReNurse Academy in West Haven, Gem Capital Logistics in West Haven, Oshito! in New Haven and Secured Welding in East Haven will receive the grants. The IKEA […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin

BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
BERLIN, CT
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Portland high schooler helps humane society with puppy portraits

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A high schooler working on her senior Capstone project came up with one special fundraiser. She focused on the cuteness of dogs and how it could help the humane society. At the Portland Riverfront Park, the dogs and their people who love them showed up one-by-one,...
PORTLAND, CT
Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
HARTFORD, CT
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant.
BRISTOL, CT
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
ESSEX, CT
Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT

