nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Largest Solar Energy Storage Project Opens Blythe
A new solar storage project is now in operation in Riverside County. The Crimson Storage solar farm is commissioned to hold 350MW/ 1400 MWh of electricity, and will allow flexibility and reliability during peak electricity demands on the California electricity grid, according to Axium Infrastructure. In a press release California...
citynewsgroup.com
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
rcoe.us
More Than 6,000 Students Receive Free Glasses in Riverside County Schools
Partnership with Vision To Learn leads to more than 25,000 vision screenings in 12 districts during 2021-2022 school year to enhance students’ abilities to focus and learn every day in Riverside County classrooms. Better concentration, the ability to see from the back of the room, and increased confidence in...
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
menifee247.com
Construction contract awarded for Holland Road Overpass
Design drawings show the proposed look of the Holland Road Overpass elements. The Menifee City Council on Wednesday approved the awarding of a construction contract that brings the start of work on the Holland Road Overpass closer to reality. City staff recommended the approval of a bid of $25.85 million...
menifee247.com
Christmas Tree Lighting event to boast enhancements
These are some of the enhancements planned for the Menifee Christmas Tree Lighting event. The Dec. 3 Christmas Tree Lighting event in Menifee will be more festive than in the past, thanks to action taken this week by the Menifee City Council. The annual event will once again take place...
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
newsantaana.com
Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store
SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Routine Inspection Of California Pipe Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average inspection spurred a horrifying investigation.
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
nbcpalmsprings.com
DA’s Office Receives Criminal Justice Grants Exceeding $5 Million
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to accept $5.3 million in criminal justice grants for prosecuting everything from impaired drivers to perpetrators of healthcare fraud. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board gave District Attorney Mike Hestrin the green...
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
kcrw.com
Riverside County race between Calvert and Rollins one to watch
It was January of 1993 when Republican Congressman Ken Calvert first took office; Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was at the top of the charts, and President Bill Clinton was enjoying his first term in office. Calvert has represented swaths of inland Southern California that...
menifee247.com
Boys & Girls Club annual gala set for Nov. 12
The Boys and Girls Club of Inland Valley is hosting its 8th Annual Gala, "Be a Club Superhero", at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Menifee on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. The Gala is the club's biggest fundraising event for the year and attendees this year have the opportunity to be a superhero for a Club kid.
hotelnewsresource.com
JRK Property Holdings Buys 179 Room Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.
The transaction is the firms 6th acquisition in its $350 Million Hospitality Fund. JRK Property Holding has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350 million Hospitality Fund, which focuses...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Board Considers Extending Moratorium on Rentals in Idyllwild, Temecula Valley
(CNS) – The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 25 to consider whether to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the mountain communities around Idyllwild. “These are unique communities that...
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2019
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2019 Thursday, dropping 6.9 cents to $5.925. The average price has dropped 15 consecutive days since rising to a record, decreasing 56.9 cents, including...
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
