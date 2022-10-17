ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Second Largest Solar Energy Storage Project Opens Blythe

A new solar storage project is now in operation in Riverside County. The Crimson Storage solar farm is commissioned to hold 350MW/ 1400 MWh of electricity, and will allow flexibility and reliability during peak electricity demands on the California electricity grid, according to Axium Infrastructure. In a press release California...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project

The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
menifee247.com

Construction contract awarded for Holland Road Overpass

Design drawings show the proposed look of the Holland Road Overpass elements. The Menifee City Council on Wednesday approved the awarding of a construction contract that brings the start of work on the Holland Road Overpass closer to reality. City staff recommended the approval of a bid of $25.85 million...
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

Christmas Tree Lighting event to boast enhancements

These are some of the enhancements planned for the Menifee Christmas Tree Lighting event. The Dec. 3 Christmas Tree Lighting event in Menifee will be more festive than in the past, thanks to action taken this week by the Menifee City Council. The annual event will once again take place...
MENIFEE, CA
newsantaana.com

Goodwill opens the doors to their newly renovated flagship Santa Ana store

SANTA ANA, Calif. – October 19, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County today opened the doors to its newly refreshed and modernized flagship store in Santa Ana. A celebration was held to commemorate the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a mariachi band playing live music, gift card giveaways to the line of guests awaiting the opening, and more.
SANTA ANA, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont denies Summit Station

In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
BEAUMONT, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

DA’s Office Receives Criminal Justice Grants Exceeding $5 Million

(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to accept $5.3 million in criminal justice grants for prosecuting everything from impaired drivers to perpetrators of healthcare fraud. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board gave District Attorney Mike Hestrin the green...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Boys & Girls Club annual gala set for Nov. 12

The Boys and Girls Club of Inland Valley is hosting its 8th Annual Gala, "Be a Club Superhero", at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Menifee on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. The Gala is the club's biggest fundraising event for the year and attendees this year have the opportunity to be a superhero for a Club kid.
MENIFEE, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

JRK Property Holdings Buys 179 Room Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

The transaction is the firms 6th acquisition in its $350 Million Hospitality Fund. JRK Property Holding has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350 million Hospitality Fund, which focuses...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

