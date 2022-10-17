The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO