opb.org
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty did what she promised. Now she might lose her seat
Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here. Over breakfast...
WWEEK
WW’s General Election 2022 Endorsements: Portland City Hall
Even Rene Gonzalez, our pick for city commissioner, would concede this contest is largely a referendum on the four years Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has spent on the Portland City Council. Voters must ask themselves: After four years of Hardesty being the loudest voice on the council, are they better...
Only Portland City Council race on fall ballot features Rene Gonzalez and Jo Ann Hardesty, stark opposites on multiple dimensions
Four years ago, Portland voters elected to the City Council a progressive champion and police reform advocate who further bucked the status quo by being a woman of color and renter living east of Interstate 205. Next month they may very well oust her from office, choosing instead a businessman...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty supporters skewer challenger Rene Gonzalez over his group’s conservative ties
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez came under fire Tuesday because an advocacy group he created during the pandemic to fight school closures supported school board candidates backed by organizations that oppose reproductive rights, acceptance of LGBTQ+ youth and some equity initiatives. The attacks came from a handful of parents...
Where have all the workers gone? Business leaders discuss solutions to Portland's labor shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Economists in Oregon say the state's labor shortage is not related to the pandemic but something that's been going on for years. At a recent breakfast meeting organized by the Portland Business Alliance and the Portland Business Journal, the Portland metro area's labor shortage was the topic of discussion amongst a panel of business leaders and an Oregon economist.
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Columbia announces Sorel’s move from downtown Portland to WashCo
Columbia Sportswear announced its footwear brand Sorel is moving from its downtown Portland office as more office workers are leaving the area.
Oregon City rejects subdivision that 'missed the boat' on retail
Developers seeking to build first 476 homes of 936 residential units rebuked by city commissioners.Mixed use doesn't just mean houses: Oregon City commissioners sent this message loud and clear in rejecting Icon Construction's plan to build a 476-home subdivision in the Park Place neighborhood. Mayor Denyse McGriff said on Oct. 17 that the inconsistency with the area's concept plan meant that pieces of the proposed Park Place Crossing development, which eventually plans 936 residential units, "should be at least two stories and have ground-floor retail, and not as an after-thought." A D V E R T I S I N...
‘It’s a vital resource’: Homeless youth in SW Portland fear impending sweep will cut them off from nearby services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The tents lining Southwest 13th Avenue between Main and Salmon streets make up one of Portland’s perennial homeless camps. Hundreds of people drive past it every day. However, there’s something that stands out about those living in these particular tents: everyone is under the age of 25.
Metro
Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County
Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works
Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt unaware he faces $10K fine from US Coast Guard for alleged illegal charter
Former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dave Hunt faces steep U.S. Coast Guard fines for allegedly operating an illegal charter with the family boat -- a fine for which he says he was unaware he was facing.
Vancouver Waterfront masterplan nears completion
The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...
WWEEK
WW’s General Election 2022 Endorsements: Multnomah County
We don’t often switch an endorsement from the primary (in which we endorsed Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson for county chair) to the general election (in which we now endorse Commissioner Sharon Meieran). But these are unusual times. As with the Portland City Council race, the circumstances of this region have caused us to reconsider the decision we made in May.
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
WWEEK
Starbucks Shop in the Pearl District Will Close Permanently on Friday, Citing Safety Concerns
A Starbucks shop in the heart of the Pearl District will close permanently come Friday, Oct. 21. The closure is posted on the coffee shop’s door at the corner of Northwest 11th Avenue and Lovejoy Street. Reached by phone and then in person on Monday, two baristas confirmed the impending closure to WW, saying management told them the closure is due to safety concerns. Starbucks’ corporate office did not respond to WW’s request for comment.
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
opb.org
Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’
The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
