Thanks to Alex G, an album about virtue signaling

The act of the empty gesture might be the defining characteristic of modern culture.

Think of the idealistic politician who vows to end corruption and enmity, only to contribute more to the partisan morass. Or the ascetic religious leader who promises salvation and retribution but turns a blind eye to abuse and bigotry. And then there is the liberal suburbanite with the Black Lives Matters sign plastered on his front lawn who supports racist housing covenants that keep communities white.

Those kinds of hollow deeds underpin the latest album from Alex Giannascoli, the prolific singer-songwriter who records under the moniker Alex G. Deceptively titled “God Save the Animals,” the album is less a paean to altruism than to the inevitable shortcomings that accompany good intentions.

“When I was thinking up that title, I was taking it from a more cynical approach,” said Giannascoli, who performs at the Fillmore on Wednesday night. “Saying ‘God Save the Animals’ wasn’t specific to the plight of animals, but more about the ease of saying that statement without following it up with any immediate impacts. It’s the same idea for the religious themes in the album — there is a lot of discussion about faith, but it’s all empty imagery in a way. It’s easy to say all sorts of stuff when you have no intention of following through on anything.”

While the rough album concept might be skeptical in nature, it is still a stunning document of earthly beauty. A compendium of wistful Americana, fuzz-laden folk and chalky synth pop tunes, “God Save the Animals” is the perhaps the most accomplished record of Giannascoli’s already-storied career and a strong contender for 2022’s album of the year.

Giannascoli tackles weighty themes of personal acceptance and atonement, questions of duty and obligation and, for the first time in his career, ponderings about religion and faith. In “SDOS,” Giannascoli sings that “God is my designer/Jesus is my lawyer,” but his vocals are processed and sped up to high-pitched tones, creating a sense of otherness that alludes to his themes of falsity and deception. A similar tack is used for the opening track, “After All,” where Giannascoli exalts in the notion that “People come and people go away/Yeah, but God, with me, he stayed,” sung again in an eerie pitch that provokes a feeling of remove from the words.

Giannascoli said the newfound focus on religion wasn’t the result of some deep spiritual study, but more the opportunity to explore new motifs in his songwriting.

“It just felt like a new frontier for me to write about,” said Giannascoli. “The approach was definitely a little haphazard. It was about those words just feeling exciting and moving to me at the time. It’s not like I have some enlightened message to share or anything.”

“God Save the Animals” is the ninth official Alex G album, although his early work was released directly to Bandcamp, an immediate and authentic approach that garnered Giannascoli a devout following. Those nascent recordings were scratchy and lo-fi, an earnestly amateur approach that was matched by Giannascoli’s candid and vulnerable lyrics.

Over the years, Giannascoli’s profile has increased steadily, to the point where global superstars like Frank Ocean have enlisted him to help with their music. Throughout that ascension, Giannascoli has remained grounded, imbuing his albums with the same confessional approach that marked his halcyon days, even as his recording and songwriting became more professional.

That’s evidenced wholly in “God Save the Animals.” In a discography flooded with beautiful music, the tunes of Alex G’s latest offering might represent his most gorgeous collection yet.

“Miracles” is a transcendent finger-picked number about familial bliss and honesty that is one of the most hopeful songs to date in the Alex G oeuvre. (Giannascoli recently moved in with his longtime partner in their Philadelphia home.) “Forgive” is a lilting folk piece marked by plaintive banjo plucking about the power of compassion. And then there is “Runner,” a shimmering pop track with Giannascoli belting out the defiant final coda, “I have done a couple bad things!”

Like many songs in his catalog, “Runner” isn’t necessarily Giannascoli making an overt admission of guilt for a specific instance in his past. He said it’s more of a hazy blend of fact and fiction — an ambiguity that creates a more inclusive atmosphere.

“I always think it’s more interesting to leave the context of those songs a little vague,” said Giannascoli. “Like, all these songs come from me, and I have to be honest with myself. I’m not just putting it out of nowhere. But I want there to be a universal nature to these songs so that people can still attach themselves to them in a way that feels authentic.”

He elaborated further on that by pointing to one of his friend’s reaction to a line in “Miracles,” where Giannascoli asks, “How many more songs am I supposed to write/Before I should turn it off and say goodnight?”

“He works in a café, and he thought the song should ask, ‘How many more sandwiches do I have to make?’ which I thought was a great interpretation,” said Giannascoli. “It all relates to these questions of expectations and self-worth. I was thinking of it from my profession, but it could be applied to anyone really.”

That searching sentiment that closes out “Miracles” is perhaps the perfect riposte to the onslaught of empty gestures that Giannascoli decries in “God Save the Animals.” In lieu of making vacuous grand statements, it is probably more important to ask the simple questions instead.

