Inglewood security guard’s violent arrest under investigation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd. Anderson was talking […]
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
Ray Leyva, LA County’s respected former undersheriff who would have challenged Villanueva, has died
On Wednesday morning, October 12, Ray Leyva, who was the highly respected former second-in-command of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, died as the result of a malignant brain tumor, according to his family. Prior to his diagnosis, Leyva was planning to run for sheriff against Alex Villanueva. In the...
Man killed in Hawthorne shooting
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
Does Orange County’s Fire Headquarters Need 24/7 Armed Cops?
Should round-the-clock armed police be stationed at Orange County Fire Authority’s headquarters?. Fire Authority officials proposed paying the county $1 million a year to have sheriff’s special officers provide security there. But when it came up for approval on Tuesday, county supervisors rejected it overwhelmingly. Supervisors Don Wagner...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
Orange County man pleads guilty to defrauding nearly two dozen women out of nearly $1 Million
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for defrauding 19 victims – some of whom he developed romantic relationships with – and then laundering the proceeds of his scheme. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, of Irvine, pleaded guilty to one count...
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of […]
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over child’s death
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the...
12,000 suspected fentanyl pills stuffed inside candy boxes seized at Los Angeles International Airport
Authorities on Wednesday seized 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that had been stuffed inside candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said. At around 7:30 a.m. local time, a suspect tried to go through security with several bags of candy and “miscellaneous snacks,” the sheriff’s...
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
Beverly Hills man sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 related fraud
LOS ANGELES – The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron Pictures was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for applying for and receiving $1.7 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Aviron entities when the entire operation was being shuttered because of his embezzlement.
Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday. The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far...
Orange County romance scammer to plead guilty
An Irvine man is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $1 million from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count each of wire fraud and...
