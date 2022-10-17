ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Margaret Minnicks

Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants

A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
