Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
‘If you hate cops ... call a crackhead,’ Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy says in ad
Gone is the smirk. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy does utter a one-liner, but his tone is serious. “Violent crime is surging in Louisiana,” an unsmiling Kennedy says in his latest TV ad, released Friday, as he looks into the camera and decries the high crime rates in Louisiana’s major cities.
Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order
A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Secretary wrote checks to herself, stealing $1.2 million for vacations and SUV, feds say
The Missouri woman wrote at least 44 checks to herself over six years, authorities said.
In a blow to the NRA, judge allows New York's attorney general to seek a court-imposed monitor and demand Wayne LaPierre forfeit millions
NY AG Letitia James gets a green light to seek financial monitoring for the NRA and to pursue multi-million-dollar penalties from CEO Wayne LaPierre.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Missouri Supreme Court will not discipline former Jackson County prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled former Jackson County prosecutor Amy McGowan did not violate rules and won't have her law license suspended.
NOLA.com
Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson disbarred by Louisiana Supreme Court after fraud plea
Former New Orleans state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was disbarred by the Louisiana Supreme Court Tuesday, six weeks before a federal judge will announce whether she will go to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party. The Supreme Court’s ruling is not permanent. “The court will...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stay out of legal fight with Trump over FBI search
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a...
Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison
The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
WSFA
Alabama AG reacts after state supreme court orders electronic bingo to end in Lowndes, Macon counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general is reacting after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in favor of state’s favor in its ongoing fight against electronic gaming machines, striking a blow to gambling operations in two counties. On Friday, the state’s highest court issued orders to cease engaging...
