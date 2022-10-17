The University of Redlands football team fell to Chapman 38-28 last week in a Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game. The game was marred by rain and lightning, delaying the contest on several occasions. The game did not end until around midnight, about four hours after it began. It was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but there were lightning strikes at 6:30 p.m., pushing it back.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO