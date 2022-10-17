Read full article on original website
Lewey Bernard
Lewey Bernard was born on a hot summer day Aug. 9,1956, in Fayetteville N.C. to Theophilus LeDavid and Eula Anne Wright. He was the seventh of 10 children. Lewey passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in his home in Beaumont. He attended the Upward Bound program at Marist before graduating...
Oct. 14, 2022
David Skeeters passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, after months of poor health and failing body. His daughter Wendy contacted my wife Denice Bryant Van Kirk and me to let us know the sad news, and recall the many wonderful experiences we all enjoyed with David. David was our...
Two Beaumont school board seats are on November ballot
For November’s election, three seats on the Beaumont Unified School District’s Board of Education were up for election. Following the filing period, the seats for trustee areas 2 and 4 will be on the ballot. Incumbent Janelle Poulter will be facing Jeff Brown for the trustee area 2...
Beaumont approves multi-agency recycled water contract
Beaumont did its due diligence and approved a contract on behalf of a rare three-way arrangement with a couple of other municipalities to provide recycled water implementation services in the area. Beaumont representatives Mayor Lloyd White and Mayor Pro Tem Julio Martinez are on a subcommittee that has been meeting...
Morongo Charity Golf Tournament raises $150,000 for local groups
Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg welcomed hundreds of golfers from across Southern California to a day of championship golf and prizes at the 26th annual Morongo Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 17. Held at the 36-hole Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, the annual tournament raised over $150,000...
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
Elks Lodge donates to local veterans
The Beaumont-Banning Elks Lodge distributed supplies to homeless veterans at Banning’s Opportunity Village on Thursday, Oct. 6. According to Kel Matthews, the lodge was able to make the donations thanks to a grant received from the Elks National Foundation. The donations included 20 backpacks filled with new jackets, pants,...
Beaumont routs Redlands; Banning loses
The Beaumont High football team defeated Redlands 56-14 in a Citrus Belt League game. In a Desert Valley League game, Banning fell to Indio 34-0. Quarterback Christopher Cooper completed 15 of 22 passes for 192 yards for Beaumont (6-1 overall, 2-1 Citrus Belt League). Myion Walker rushed five times for...
Citrus Valley dominates CBL No. 2 meet
Citrus Valley’s depth-laden cross-country teams captured both the boys’ and girls’ division races Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Citrus Belt League Meet No. 2 hosted by Redlands East Valley High in Redlands. The Blackhawk boys prevailed with 39 points to 54 for runner-up REV and 55 for...
Redlands volleyball downs Blackhawks
The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team wrapped up its unbeaten Citrus Belt League season with a 3-0 victory against Citrus Valley. The scores were 25-16, 25-8, 25-17. Julia Tolstova led Redlands with 16 kills and two aces. Saniyah Sobers had nine kills, two aces and 15 digs; Maddie Brown had three aces, one block and 10 digs; Kaley Joye had one block; and Bella Farrokhi had 10 digs.
Bulldogs can’t beat Chapman, elements
The University of Redlands football team fell to Chapman 38-28 last week in a Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game. The game was marred by rain and lightning, delaying the contest on several occasions. The game did not end until around midnight, about four hours after it began. It was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but there were lightning strikes at 6:30 p.m., pushing it back.
