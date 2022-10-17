ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano, HI

Several Murder Suspects Wanted On Separate Homicide Charges For DC Killings

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public's help locating several suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses. Deonte Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed after the murder of Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32, according to Metropolitan police.
bigislandnow.com

Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
bigislandnow.com

Former West Hawai‘i police officer honored for solving Kona thefts

A former West Hawai‘i police officer recently received honors for his diligent efforts in solving two thefts in Kona. Conrad Iranon was named Officer of the Month for September by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee during an awards ceremony Oct. 12. His sister, Michelle Keawe, accepted the award on his behalf.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Lifeguards Find Body At Bottom Of Hilo Pool

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium swimming pool was closed today, as police investigated the situation. (BIVN) – The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo was closed on Tuesday, after lifeguards discovered a body at the bottom of the pool. No foul play is suspected, County...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

18-year-old dies from injuries sustained in crash in Captain Cook

An 18-year-old male died Sunday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Nāpo‘opo‘o Road in Captain Cook, according to the Hawaiʻi Police Department. The teen has been positively identified as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa. Police responded to a call at 9:18 a.m. on Oct....
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
KHON2

bigislandnow.com

Public unhappy with Hawai’i Police’s operation of Animal Control Services

Person after person stepped up to the table or spoke via Zoom to tell the Hawai‘i County Council that animal control on the Big Island isn’t in control of the increasing numbers of stray, abused, neglected and lost animals. The Council’s Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Committee...
bigislandnow.com

Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck in Hilo; second Big Island traffic fatality on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, a man operating a motorcycle died after colliding into the back of a truck stopped at a red light in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Island police. It was the 30th traffic fatality on the Big Island in 2022, and the second one on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old died in Captain Cook after his pickup truck ran off the shoulder of Nāpo‘opo‘o Road and struck a large tree.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

