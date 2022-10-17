Read full article on original website
Judge orders police to turn over evidence in Boy Scout shooting
A judge has ordered Big Island police to turn over evidence from the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy to the family's attorney. Records show that the boy was shot with an AK-47 when another boy accidentally fired the weapon.
Court orders police to turn over records in accidental shooting death of Boy Scout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police will have to turn over evidence and details of their investigation into the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old Boy Scout. A judge granted a petition from the estate of Manuel Carvalho for an independent investigation. Police and autopsy reports, body camera videos, and...
Several Murder Suspects Wanted On Separate Homicide Charges For DC Killings
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public's help locating several suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses. Deonte Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed after the murder of Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32, according to Metropolitan police.
Body found in Hawaii pool prompts investigation
Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman
Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Former West Hawai‘i police officer honored for solving Kona thefts
A former West Hawai‘i police officer recently received honors for his diligent efforts in solving two thefts in Kona. Conrad Iranon was named Officer of the Month for September by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee during an awards ceremony Oct. 12. His sister, Michelle Keawe, accepted the award on his behalf.
18-year-old dies from injuries sustained in crash in Captain Cook
An 18-year-old male died Sunday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Nāpo‘opo‘o Road in Captain Cook, according to the Hawaiʻi Police Department. The teen has been positively identified as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa. Police responded to a call at 9:18 a.m. on Oct....
3 teens missing after being together at convenience store in Central Jersey, cops say
Update: The three teens were located, according to police. Three teenagers who were last seen together at a QuickChek store in Piscataway on Monday night are missing, officials said Wednesday. The three were at the convenience store on the corner of Mountain Avenue and William Street around 8:45 p.m., according...
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
Car Crashes After Driver Swerves To Avoid Deer In Lehigh Valley: Police
A driver hit a tree after swerving to avoid a deer in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. The crash happened on the 300 block of Mickley Road in Whitehall Township on the morning of Monday, Oct. 17, according to LehighValleyLive. The driver was alone in the car when it crashed...
Public unhappy with Hawai’i Police’s operation of Animal Control Services
Person after person stepped up to the table or spoke via Zoom to tell the Hawai‘i County Council that animal control on the Big Island isn’t in control of the increasing numbers of stray, abused, neglected and lost animals. The Council’s Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Committee...
Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck in Hilo; second Big Island traffic fatality on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, a man operating a motorcycle died after colliding into the back of a truck stopped at a red light in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Island police. It was the 30th traffic fatality on the Big Island in 2022, and the second one on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old died in Captain Cook after his pickup truck ran off the shoulder of Nāpo‘opo‘o Road and struck a large tree.
NJ man, 40, killed in fatal Aberdeen dirt bike crash
ABERDEEN — The victim of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike has been identified as a man from the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. Clifford Walton, 40, was fatally injured in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
