Indiana, PA

Penn

IUP Anthropology Department hosts first open lab since COVID-19

The IUP Archaeology department held their first Archaeology Day since COVID on Saturday. As it fell on an IUP open house day the exhibit saw interest from parents, students, prospective students, adults and kids alike. It held several exhibits, including historic archaeology, pre-contact archaeology, garbology, hominin skulls, zooarchaeology, flotation, mapping, stratigraphy, flintknapping, among more exhibits and activities.
INDIANA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sisters Place: Providing Empowerment Through Housing in Pittsburgh

When Jill Harding fled Texas to escape domestic violence in 1997, she ended up homeless and staying in a women’s shelter in Pittsburgh. Her counselor put her in touch with Sisters Place, a nonprofit that provides housing, among other services, to homeless families in Allegheny County. Harding lived with her two sons in Sisters Place housing for two years. The townhouse they stayed in, like every Sisters Place unit, was fully furnished and filled with all the necessities they needed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc23.com

Grant Funding for Food Insecurity

Food insecurity is an alarming issue impacting many families all over the United States, including here in Cambria County. A few weeks ago, multiple organizations around Johnstown received grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act where a total of nearly 800-thousand dollars were awarded to organizations to help issues like food insecurity.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Penn

IUP's university archives: A glimpse of history at IUP

Some people collect plants or crystals. Others collect stamps or coins. Each of these amateur archivists seek to preserve and grow a collection documenting a piece of our world. The same can be said for professional archivists, like Dr. Harrison Wick, IUP’s special collection librarian and university archivist since 2007,...
INDIANA, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival

Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group

This weekend, at least six local radio stations have aired a paid ad that local advocates have called out as hateful and transphobic. The ad, which is reportedly running in some instances with a disclaimer that it does not represent the views of the station, repeats familiar right-wing messaging about gender-affirming medical care for trans children, incorrectly claiming that Joe Biden and the “new left” are forcing children to transition against their will.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers in need can contact police to get free Thanksgiving meal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are preparing to deliver thousands of meals this Thanksgiving. Police posted on Twitter on Tuesday saying anyone who needs a meal on Thanksgiving or knows someone who needs a meal can contact their local zone officer before the deadline on Nov. 18.The Bethel-St. Clair and Northern Allegheny rotary clubs and Holy Assumption and St. Mary Orthodox churches put together the meals and officers deliver them. The Get Stuffed with Love event started feeding 250 people and has grown over the past 19 years to give meals to over 4,200 people. You can find your police zone on the city's website and see who to contact on this flyer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Anti-violence committee meet in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Leaders in the city of Duquesne came together to talk about the rise in violence in the community and how they plan to address those concerns. Duquesne community leaders created an anti-violence committee called Change. It stands for Community Healing and Nurturing Growth & Empowerment. On...
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC to offer loan forgiveness program for nursing students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is making it more affordable for student nurses to complete their degrees.Starting next year, students who successfully complete their first semester at the UPMC School of Nursing will be eligible for up to $7,000 in loan forgiveness.That is $7,000 per semester for those who meet academic requirements and commit to working at a UPMC facility for three years after graduation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Updated: Developer skeptical of Hill surcharge proposal as key church calls for affordable housing

Update (10/18/22): The Penguins’ developers characterized demands for a parking surcharge to benefit Hill District residents as out of touch with economic realities during a community meeting Monday.  The meeting was held between the Buccini/Pollin Group [BPG] and registered community organizations in the Hill District. About 110 online attendees heard discussion of the proposed development […] The post Updated: Developer skeptical of Hill surcharge proposal as key church calls for affordable housing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

