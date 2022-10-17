Read full article on original website
Penn
IUP Anthropology Department hosts first open lab since COVID-19
The IUP Archaeology department held their first Archaeology Day since COVID on Saturday. As it fell on an IUP open house day the exhibit saw interest from parents, students, prospective students, adults and kids alike. It held several exhibits, including historic archaeology, pre-contact archaeology, garbology, hominin skulls, zooarchaeology, flotation, mapping, stratigraphy, flintknapping, among more exhibits and activities.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Sisters Place: Providing Empowerment Through Housing in Pittsburgh
When Jill Harding fled Texas to escape domestic violence in 1997, she ended up homeless and staying in a women’s shelter in Pittsburgh. Her counselor put her in touch with Sisters Place, a nonprofit that provides housing, among other services, to homeless families in Allegheny County. Harding lived with her two sons in Sisters Place housing for two years. The townhouse they stayed in, like every Sisters Place unit, was fully furnished and filled with all the necessities they needed.
Penn
IUP College Democrats host 'Rally 4 Rights'
Last week, IUP's College Democrats hosted their "Rally 4 Rights" event to spread awareness of issues on the ballot to students.
Arnold couple looks to Elevate their family, city with T-shirt printing business
An Arnold couple hopes to build their new business along with, and within, a rising city. Mark and Crystal Saxon founded their T-shirt printing business, Elevate Arnold, on a design by their 6-year-old daughter, Audrey, around Valentine’s Day this year. Audrey’s shirt, featuring a heart with the word “Love”...
abc23.com
Grant Funding for Food Insecurity
Food insecurity is an alarming issue impacting many families all over the United States, including here in Cambria County. A few weeks ago, multiple organizations around Johnstown received grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act where a total of nearly 800-thousand dollars were awarded to organizations to help issues like food insecurity.
Penn
IUP's university archives: A glimpse of history at IUP
Some people collect plants or crystals. Others collect stamps or coins. Each of these amateur archivists seek to preserve and grow a collection documenting a piece of our world. The same can be said for professional archivists, like Dr. Harrison Wick, IUP’s special collection librarian and university archivist since 2007,...
MovieMaker
Cooper Raiff Shot Cha Cha Real Smooth in an Abandoned Mall in Pittsburgh
Cooper Raiff shot much of his Sundance darling Cha Cha Real Smooth in an abandoned mall in Pittsburgh. But with the help of his production designer and director of photography, he was able to make one mall — plus a hibachi grill — look like seven different Bar Mitzvah parties in suburban New Jersey.
Pitt News
Pittsburgh Planning Commission talks accessibility at new recreation center
The Pittsburgh Planning Commission held a meeting over Zoom Tuesday to discuss development of the new Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at 3921 O’Hara St., as well as other projects throughout Pittsburgh. Pitt Planner Chuck Alcorn said the goals of the new building, which is a part of Pitt’s...
Family, friends recall Allderdice student as good kid who made others smile
It seems that anyone who knew Christopher X. Lucas remembers how the young man made them laugh. Christopher’s sense of humor and infectious smile are the things that stood out for friends and family when asked what they remember most about the 15-year-old ninth grader at Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival
Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
pghcitypaper.com
Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group
This weekend, at least six local radio stations have aired a paid ad that local advocates have called out as hateful and transphobic. The ad, which is reportedly running in some instances with a disclaimer that it does not represent the views of the station, repeats familiar right-wing messaging about gender-affirming medical care for trans children, incorrectly claiming that Joe Biden and the “new left” are forcing children to transition against their will.
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is Fascinating
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Pittsburghers in need can contact police to get free Thanksgiving meal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are preparing to deliver thousands of meals this Thanksgiving. Police posted on Twitter on Tuesday saying anyone who needs a meal on Thanksgiving or knows someone who needs a meal can contact their local zone officer before the deadline on Nov. 18.The Bethel-St. Clair and Northern Allegheny rotary clubs and Holy Assumption and St. Mary Orthodox churches put together the meals and officers deliver them. The Get Stuffed with Love event started feeding 250 people and has grown over the past 19 years to give meals to over 4,200 people. You can find your police zone on the city's website and see who to contact on this flyer.
Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
Anti-violence committee meet in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Leaders in the city of Duquesne came together to talk about the rise in violence in the community and how they plan to address those concerns. Duquesne community leaders created an anti-violence committee called Change. It stands for Community Healing and Nurturing Growth & Empowerment. On...
pghcitypaper.com
After Hours: Pittsburgh NORML's Patrick Nightingale on cannabis laws and legalization
After Hours host Natalie Bencivenga interviews Patrick Nightingale, executive director of marijuana advocacy group Pittsburgh NORM. Tune in as Natalie and Patrick discuss all things related to cannabis legislation, legalization, and the intersection of race as it pertains to our criminal justice system.
UPMC to offer loan forgiveness program for nursing students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is making it more affordable for student nurses to complete their degrees.Starting next year, students who successfully complete their first semester at the UPMC School of Nursing will be eligible for up to $7,000 in loan forgiveness.That is $7,000 per semester for those who meet academic requirements and commit to working at a UPMC facility for three years after graduation.
Updated: Developer skeptical of Hill surcharge proposal as key church calls for affordable housing
Update (10/18/22): The Penguins’ developers characterized demands for a parking surcharge to benefit Hill District residents as out of touch with economic realities during a community meeting Monday. The meeting was held between the Buccini/Pollin Group [BPG] and registered community organizations in the Hill District. About 110 online attendees heard discussion of the proposed development […] The post Updated: Developer skeptical of Hill surcharge proposal as key church calls for affordable housing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
