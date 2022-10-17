Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
islandernews.com
Prepare a gift-filled shoebox for children this holiday season
Over 4,500 locations are set to collect shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. This year’s National Collection Week, running from November 14 to 21, volunteers will be collecting shoebox gifts for children worldwide. Since their inception in 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, has...
islandernews.com
Residents offer their endorsements for upcoming local election
It is a time-honored tradition in Key Biscayne that the Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates running in the Village election. Over the past few months, citizens have offered their impassioned support for their favorite candidates, be it for Village Mayor – Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco – or the Village Council – Andy Herrera, Nicolas Lopez Jenkins, Edward London, Oscar Sardiñas, and Fernando Vasquez.
islandernews.com
Enjoy Local. Commentary on island's Vision Plan and Charter Amendment 4
Vision Plan can be a useful tool, but only if it genuinely addresses the residents’ interest. We can all agree that the character of Key Biscayne is family-oriented, with a unique quality of life. Where kids bike to school, with beautiful natural surroundings, an outdoor lifestyle, friendly neighborhoods, multicultural and multi-generational families, and with local and independently owned and operated businesses in a small-town feeling.
islandernews.com
Where to grab that perfect Key Biscayne Thursday meal
That nip in the air this morning makes it an idea day to enjoy the fresh air and take time to enjoy a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, October 20. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our...
Jazz at Joe's raises $240,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program
MIAMI - What goes well with stone crabs and key lime pie?A side of giving back to the community, of course!On Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held one of its major annual fundraisers at the iconic Joe's Stone Crab restaurant.It was the organization's most successful "Jazz at Joe's" event yet, raising more than $240,000 for the mentoring program aimed at allowing youth to achieve their full potential. CBS 4's Lauren Pastrana served as MC while everyone enjoyed jazz music and stone crabs. BBBS of Miami President and CEO Gale Nelson says while the focus is on helping kids,...
Click10.com
Woman resembling Tamarac candidate’s wife seen on surveillance video removing political signs
TAMARAC, Fla. – It’s political season and the race for mayor of the City of Tamarac is becoming a heated one between current Vice Mayor Mike Gelin, and the incumbent, Michelle Gomez. But now, there are questions about a woman seen on video removing anti-Gelin signage from a...
Click10.com
Broward superintendent faces criticism, praise over service since February
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Although the Broward County Public Schools superintendent has only been on the job since February, she is already facing the Broward County School Board members’ evaluation. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.”. “We have had significant changes for the betterment, as...
Dunkin’ Location Appears to Be Planned for Weston
With approximately 891 locations, Florida is the state with the third largest Dunkin’ footprint
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
floridapolitics.com
Janelle Perez: Text messages supporting Alexis Calatayud campaign spur death threats
Police are investigating death threats after text messages in the race for Miami-Dade-based Senate District 38. Senate candidate Janelle Perez said she has been subject to hundreds of threats — some involving murder — since her personal phone number was used in text blasts claiming she was getting rich while making people sick.
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
albizu.edu
Psi Chi Club Recruiting Members
The Psi Chi Club is recruiting members! Membership is an honor that can be noted on employment applications, vitaes, resumes, and new members will attend a pinning ceremony! Among the benefits are awards, grants, scholarships, conventions, conferences, and participation in research. Please contact the faculty advisor at your chapter for...
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami staff hailed as heroes after saving woman’s life
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Zoo Miami’s staff were recognized for their heroics by the Miami-Dade Commission. The employees saved the life of a woman who collapsed at the zoo in September. They administered CPR before using a defibrillator to restore her pulse. It was the first...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach Public Works Director Named Engineer of the Year
Miami Beach Public Works Director José “Joe” Gómez, P.E. has been selected by the Cuban American Association of Civil Engineers to receive the annual Luis P. Saenz Engineer of the Year Award. “Our city is very fortunate to have someone with Joe’s experience as we address...
islandernews.com
Over 800,000 Floridians, including 325,000+ in Dade, have already voted
Florida leads the nation in early voting for the November 8 mid-term elections, with 837,948 Floridians having already voted as of Wednesday, Oct 19. In Miami-Dade County, as of Wednesday morning, 328,428 residents had voted, including 88,133 (26.8%) Republicans and 145,816 (44.3%) Democrats, according to statistics provided by the United States Election Project, a website run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald.
NBC Miami
‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s best Tuesday dining options
Call it much more than Taco Tuesday, as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve some special dishes and savings on this first Tuesday in October. Deals for Oct-18-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated...
Miami New Times
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry with a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
Comments / 0