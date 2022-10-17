ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Prepare a gift-filled shoebox for children this holiday season

Over 4,500 locations are set to collect shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. This year’s National Collection Week, running from November 14 to 21, volunteers will be collecting shoebox gifts for children worldwide. Since their inception in 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, has...
CORAL GABLES, FL
islandernews.com

Residents offer their endorsements for upcoming local election

It is a time-honored tradition in Key Biscayne that the Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates running in the Village election. Over the past few months, citizens have offered their impassioned support for their favorite candidates, be it for Village Mayor – Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco – or the Village Council – Andy Herrera, Nicolas Lopez Jenkins, Edward London, Oscar Sardiñas, and Fernando Vasquez.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Enjoy Local. Commentary on island's Vision Plan and Charter Amendment 4

Vision Plan can be a useful tool, but only if it genuinely addresses the residents’ interest. We can all agree that the character of Key Biscayne is family-oriented, with a unique quality of life. Where kids bike to school, with beautiful natural surroundings, an outdoor lifestyle, friendly neighborhoods, multicultural and multi-generational families, and with local and independently owned and operated businesses in a small-town feeling.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Where to grab that perfect Key Biscayne Thursday meal

That nip in the air this morning makes it an idea day to enjoy the fresh air and take time to enjoy a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, October 20. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

Jazz at Joe's raises $240,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program

MIAMI - What goes well with stone crabs and key lime pie?A side of giving back to the community, of course!On Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held one of its major annual fundraisers at the iconic Joe's Stone Crab restaurant.It was the organization's most successful "Jazz at Joe's" event yet, raising more than $240,000 for the mentoring program aimed at allowing youth to achieve their full potential. CBS 4's Lauren Pastrana served as MC while everyone enjoyed jazz music and stone crabs. BBBS of Miami President and CEO Gale Nelson says while the focus is on helping kids,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Janelle Perez: Text messages supporting Alexis Calatayud campaign spur death threats

Police are investigating death threats after text messages in the race for Miami-Dade-based Senate District 38. Senate candidate Janelle Perez said she has been subject to hundreds of threats — some involving murder — since her personal phone number was used in text blasts claiming she was getting rich while making people sick.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege

Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
MIAMI, FL
albizu.edu

Psi Chi Club Recruiting Members

The Psi Chi Club is recruiting members! Membership is an honor that can be noted on employment applications, vitaes, resumes, and new members will attend a pinning ceremony! Among the benefits are awards, grants, scholarships, conventions, conferences, and participation in research. Please contact the faculty advisor at your chapter for...
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami staff hailed as heroes after saving woman’s life

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Zoo Miami’s staff were recognized for their heroics by the Miami-Dade Commission. The employees saved the life of a woman who collapsed at the zoo in September. They administered CPR before using a defibrillator to restore her pulse. It was the first...
MIAMI, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Public Works Director Named Engineer of the Year

Miami Beach Public Works Director José “Joe” Gómez, P.E. has been selected by the Cuban American Association of Civil Engineers to receive the annual Luis P. Saenz Engineer of the Year Award. “Our city is very fortunate to have someone with Joe’s experience as we address...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Over 800,000 Floridians, including 325,000+ in Dade, have already voted

Florida leads the nation in early voting for the November 8 mid-term elections, with 837,948 Floridians having already voted as of Wednesday, Oct 19. In Miami-Dade County, as of Wednesday morning, 328,428 residents had voted, including 88,133 (26.8%) Republicans and 145,816 (44.3%) Democrats, according to statistics provided by the United States Election Project, a website run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne’s best Tuesday dining options

Call it much more than Taco Tuesday, as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve some special dishes and savings on this first Tuesday in October. Deals for Oct-18-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy