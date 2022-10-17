Read full article on original website
DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
South Africa brings crypto under financial assets segment, details here
South Africa has become the latest country to bring cryptocurrency into the financial assets segment. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), South Africa’s financial regulator, on 19 October issued a notice that updates the Financial Advisory and Financial Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) 2002 to declare a crypto asset as a financial product.
‘Not a single transaction on Ethereum has been stopped,’ details inside
In response to allegations that the network has grown more prone to censorship since the Merge, Ethereum supporters have argued that “not even a single” transaction has been blocked on the network. Justin Bons, the founder and chief operating officer of Cyber Capital, stated that despite “what certain...
Using Blockchain for Effective Governance
Bureaucratic, slow, and corrupt – these are the adjectives often associated with governments. Corruption is a major challenge in developing nations according to the World Bank. While corruption may not be so pronounced in developed nations, bureaucracy and slow systems are still prevalent in these nations. Canadian companies report wasting more than 6 billion dollars (CAD) due to bureaucracy every year. As governments around the world strive to make governance adhocratic, agile, and transparent, the sine qua non is not only fair intentions but also effective implementation. While technology can solve the problems of bureaucracy and inefficiency, finding the appropriate technologies and scaling such solutions are two primary challenges.
Into the World of Blockchain Development: A Constructive Guide 2022
Bob Greifeld, Nasdaq Chief Executive once quoted that “Blockchain is the biggest opportunity set we can think of over the next decade or so.”. We can certainly sense the vibe of this new happening in the technical world, which is mentioned by Bob Greifeld. It's been quite a good time since the community is well acquainted with it but the craze never seems to die down. People in tech towns are still talking about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. How companies are all over this technology for support, since it is not only a famous one but a very effective one as well. One of the most demanding in the technological world.
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
Mastercard Teams With Paxos to Help Banks With Crypto Trading
Mastercard is expanding its partnership with cryptocurrency trading platform Paxos by launching Crypto Source, a new program to help financial institutions (FIs) up their game when it comes to crypto trading. Under an expanded agreement, Paxos will provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of banks, while Mastercard will...
Indian FinTech Clear Launches AI-based AP Tool
Indian fintech Clear has debuted Clear Capture, an AI-based end-to-end solution to let companies streamline their payments processes and automate invoices, a press release said. It will let accounts payables teams work on automating the purchase invoice entry, detecting fraud easier. Clear Capture will allow an enterprise AP team to...
India Has the Third-Largest Web 3.0 Talent Pool in the World – NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
As India’s Web 3.0 ecosystem continues to flourish, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent industry on the sidelines of the NASSCOM Product Conclave 2022 (NPC 2022). The country is home to over 450 active Web 3.0 startups, including...
Kakao's co-CEO steps down after widespread outage at South Korea's top chat app
Kakao Corp's co-CEO Namkoong Whon has stepped down, the company said on Wednesday, after an outage that shut down South Korea's largest mobile chat app and other services, triggering widespread backlash from authorities and the public.
Australia’s ASIC clamps down on three BTC, ETH, FIL-centric funds
Due to non-compliant target market determinations, Australia’s primary financial market regulator has issued temporary stop orders on three cryptocurrency-related funds that were going to be made available to retail investors (TMDs). The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced in a media statement that it has issued interim stop...
Turkey taps blockchain for e-Human project, President Erdoğan announces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled new details about the e-Human project powered by blockchain ahead of Turkey’s national blockchain summit. Cointelegraph Turkey reported the e-Human project will be based on blockchain tech to keep all services, data and capabilities used by the system under protection. While it...
LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Committed to Enhancing Blockchain Micropayment Transactions on Lightning Network
LQwD is leveraging the Lightning Network to facilitate worldwide micropayments of BTC with faster transaction times and lower fees. The company’s PaaS also acts as a Liquidity Service Provider for merchants, enabling users of the platform to do more with the proprietary tools created and backed by the company’s BTC assets.
Singapore to help South Korean fintech companies get a head start in the country
Singapore has opened its doors to South Korean fintech companies looking to expand their presence beyond local borders. Singapore’s Fintech Association (SFA), in association with Banks Foundation for Young Entrepreneurs, have teamed up to create 80RR, a co-working space for Korean companies in Singapore. Reuben Lim, chief operating officer...
Crypto Experts Predict Plona (PLON) Will Overtake Tamadoge (TAMA) and Battle Infinity (IBAT) in the Blockchain Industry
In a world where cryptocurrencies in the blockchain industry constantly compete with one another, each new token has something to prove. However, the competition has given us innovative technology, changing how people manage their finances for good. What cryptocurrencies are competing right now? Plona (PLON), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Battle Infinity...
EU targets Bitcoin with energy efficiency labeling for crypto
The European Union will develop an energy efficiency label for electricity-intensive cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, in an effort to bring the industry in line with the bloc’s efforts to decarbonize its economy, according to a report by Bloomberg. According to a draft proposal seen by Bloomberg, the European Commission...
Thunes integrates with Visa Direct’s digital payments network
Based in Singapore and San Francisco, Thunes is backed by investors including Insight Partners, GGV and Checkout.com, and has raised $130 million in funding to date. Customers of its payments infrastructure include Uber Eats, Grab, MoneyGram, Remitly and Western Union, and it currently processes more than 180 million transactions a year across 130 countries.
Investor Identity Co. Parallel Markets Is Live with 70 Financial Institutions, Aims for Retail Growth
Parallel Markets' digital "Passport" aims to make it easier for customers to invest across traditional banking and Web3 platforms. Co-Founder and CEO Tony Peccatiello says the platform is now live with 70 financial institutions and the goal is to expand to retail users. He's joined by Head of Partnerships Suzanne Elovic live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk.
Nubank to Launch Its Own Digital Token, Nucoin, in a Strategic Partnership with Polygon
Nubank will launch its loyalty token, Nucoin, with Polygon to offer discounts and other advantages to its customers through a reward program. A pilot program for the project will be conducted this month for 2,000 customers before the token is launched in 2023. Both Polygon’s co-founder and Nucoin’s general manager...
German Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading
Berlin-based neobank N26 announced it is going to launch a crypto trading service in Austria. Called N26 Crypto, the service is supposed to become available to Austrian clients in the next few weeks. Initially, N26 Crypto will include 100 tokens including BTC and Ether. Over the next six months, the...
