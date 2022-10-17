Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s What You Need To Know About These 16 Types of Christmas Trees Before Heading to the Tree Farm!
One of the most common Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree. It's as big of a deal as shopping for gifts, baking cookies or having holiday parties. Because the Christmas tree is the center of attention, choosing the right one can be a little intimidating. You'll want to consider things like size, scent and fullness. With so many different types of Christmas trees, you'll probably want to check out a tree farm to see what catches your eye the most.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0