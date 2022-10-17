The man who unsuccessfully attempted to kill Jeffrey Dahmer in prison told the Daily Mail that he would “do it again,” standing by the attack nearly three decades later. Osvaldo Durruthy was in prison on a drug conviction in 1992 when he heard that the notorious serial killer had begun his own sentence at a facility 40 miles away. “I’ve done a lot of bad things in my life that wouldn’t make my family too proud,” said Durruthy, now 65. “I thought that if I killed him, I could make up for some of the bad things I had done.”...

14 DAYS AGO