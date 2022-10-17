Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Suspected Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Stands Trial in 2nd of 22 Alleged Victims' Murders
After being convicted of capital murder in the death of one of the 22 elderly women he was charged with killing, a man who investigators believe to be a serial killer is standing trial in another of the Texas women's deaths. The capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, 49, in...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
insideedition.com
Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing
A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson
If you look at Wikipedia, you will see that Scott Peterson is a convicted murderer. In the early 2000s, he committed first-degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second-degree murder of theirr unborn son, Conner. This occurred in Modesto, California. Then, in 2005, Scott was sentenced to death by lethal injection.
Who Was Konerak Sinthasomphone, the Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Who Police Returned to the Killer's Home?
The youngest known victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a teenage boy who immigrated to the United States from Laos a decade before his violent death. Konerak Sinthasomphone, who was 14 years old at the time of his murder, fled with his parents and seven siblings from Laos to Milwaukee, Wisc., in 1979, in search of better opportunities, according to a 1991 report by The New York Times.
Complex
Georgia Inmate Accused of Stealing $11 Million From Billionaire While Behind Bars
A Georgia inmate is accused of stealing millions from a billionaire movie mogul by pretending to be him while behind bars. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, allegedly ran an elaborate operation inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit in which he tricked customer service representatives at Charles Schwab into believing he was Sidney Kimmel, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of the production company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Debbie Collier live updates — Mystery deepens as cops reveal chilling clue — suspect yet to be named in brutal murder
POLICE who are investigating the death of missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier have released a chilling clue as they hunt for a murder suspect. Officials revealed a traffic camera photo of Collier's vehicle as it was driving just a few miles north of where her body was found. Less than...
Investigators Recall Moment Chris Watts Confessed To Killing His Pregnant Wife And Two Daughters: ‘He Knew He Had No Other Choice’
"This case shows that domestic violence can happen anywhere," Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Lee said of Chris Watts murdering wife, daughters. Chris Watts publicly pleaded for his family’s safe return and tried to paint himself as a concerned father—but investigators say he ultimately admitted to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters after their bodies were discovered at a Colorado oil field.
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder in death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White
Casey White, the Alabama murder suspect who escaped custody in April with help from a corrections official, pleaded not guilty to escape and felony murder.
Alex Murdaugh Tries to Blame Cousin for Murders of Wife, Son, Citing Polygraph Test
Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh has been sitting in jail for more than a year, accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. But in a new court filing, Murdaugh's legal team claims that their client is innocent — and points the finger at his cousin, Curtis "Eddie" Smith. In the motion, which was filed on Friday and first obtained by The State, attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin claim Smith was...
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
Authorities Seeking Murder Charges Against 17-Year-Old for Allegedly Killing Two North Carolina Teenagers
Deputies say they’ve identified a suspect after two North Carolina teenagers were found shot to death following their mysterious disappearances late last week. Authorities announced seeking a “juvenile petition” to charge a 17-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously said that two men checking trail cameras found Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, shot to death on Sunday afternoon.
PICTURED: Suspect charged with murder after going on Vegas stabbing rampage
A man suspected of going on a deadly stabbing rampage on Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, killing two and injuring six more, has been identified, taken into custody, and charged with murder, according to police.
Inmate Who Attempted to Kill Jeffrey Dahmer Says He Has No Regrets
The man who unsuccessfully attempted to kill Jeffrey Dahmer in prison told the Daily Mail that he would “do it again,” standing by the attack nearly three decades later. Osvaldo Durruthy was in prison on a drug conviction in 1992 when he heard that the notorious serial killer had begun his own sentence at a facility 40 miles away. “I’ve done a lot of bad things in my life that wouldn’t make my family too proud,” said Durruthy, now 65. “I thought that if I killed him, I could make up for some of the bad things I had done.”...
Quinton Simon - update: Missing toddler’s mom seen drinking at Tybee Island bar as landfill search continues
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.The FBI later released photos...
The Oakland Press
Attorney for Danielle Stislicki’s accused killer tells judge leaked polygraph calls for case to be dismissed
The attorney for Danielle Stislicki’s accused killer, Floyd Galloway Jr., has asked for a dismissal of the case, due to evidence reportedly obtained from information leaked from Galloway’s polygraph test. At a court hearing Wednesday morning, defense attorney Ellen Michaels told Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen that...
Alex Murdaugh attorneys claim associate’s ‘failed’ lie detector test exonerates him in wife and son’s murders
Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have suggested his wife and son’s murders were committed by a former associate. Attorneys for the embattled legal scion claimed in a motion filed in Colleton County, South Carolina, that prosecutors have been reticent to turn over evidence that allegedly exonerates Mr Murdaugh from his wife and 22-year-old son’s killings on 7 June 2021, ABC reported. The prosecution, Mr Murdaugh’s attorneys allege, is withholding results of Eddie Smith’s polygraph test, which allegedly show he failed when answering “No” when asked if he had killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh and whether he was present at the time...
insideedition.com
Paul Flores Found Guilty in 1996 Disappearance and Murder of Kristin Smart, His Father Acquitted
Following a three-month-long trial, the case of Kirstin Smart’s death has finally come to a conclusion, with longtime suspect Paul Flores being found guilty of first-degree murder. Kirstin Smart went missing in 1996, and since then, a 25-year-long investigation has been ongoing, leading to the 2021 arrest of both...
Key witness in Holmes trial affirms testimony against her
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes adamantly stood by his testimony during an unusual court appearance Monday. The prosecution witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made a remorseful appearance at Holmes’ Silicon Valley home after the trial, raising questions about potential misconduct.
