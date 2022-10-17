Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Related
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Missing man with dementia has been found, according to Pleasanton PD
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 68-year-old with dementia has been located, according to a tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department. Earlier, Pleasanton police were asking for the public’s help to find an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday. Donald Campbell is 68 years old and was last seen near Mohr Avenue and Kolln […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: A homeless troll lives in the bushes outside the Mill Valley post office and he’s just one of many misbehaving
Homeless Troll: A homeless man with suspected severe mental issues lives in the bushes near the Mill Valley post office. He is well known to police for popping out periodically to scream profanities at people. After receiving complaints for the umteenth time, police contacted him and found him “acting his usual self.” He committed no crime in front of officers. So, they again asked him to please, please, pretty-please stop it.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Had Most Home Sales in Sonoma County for 2021
New data gives a detailed breakdown of 2021 home sales in Sonoma County. 2,440 homes were sold in Santa Rosa last year, up 39-percent from 2019. The data, provided by Bay Area Real Estate Information Services and the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, shows Santa Rosa had the most home sales of any Sonoma County city in 2021. But, the most expensive sales were in Sebastopol. The median home sale price in Sebastopol was nearly one-point-one-million-dollars compared with Santa Rosa’s 675-thousand-dollars. No more than a thousand homes were sold in any city but Santa Rosa.
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place in effect in Novato due to downed power lines
NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.
ksro.com
Man Arrested for Arson in Petaluma
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for starting a fire in Petaluma. Cal Fire officers arrested Jaime Pineda for arson in relation to Tuesday’s Lake Fire near Petaluma Boulevard South. Pineda has been booked into Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $200-thousand. The case has been handed over to the Sonoma County District Attorney.
pacificsun.com
Coyote confrontations increase in Belvedere and Tiburon
Some residents of Belvedere believe coyotes on the small island have overstayed their welcome, saying the animals have snatched family pets right out of their yards. Other complaints about the wild canines in the tony enclave include that they roam the streets in packs, stalk people as they walk their dogs and refuse to back off when faced with efforts to scare them away.
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
There’s No Place Like Napa
The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Memories linger years after Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger.The quake claimed 63 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused widespread damage. It also altered the Bay Area landscape forever. Gone was the Cypress Structure on Highway 880 on Oakland, the Embarcadero and a portion of the Central Freeway.We asked KPIX 5 viewers for their memories of that fateful day on our Facebook and social media pages .Patrick Gonzales was a toddler living with his...
jweekly.com
$20M Chabad center opens in San Mateo, Elk Grove welcomes first Chabad
Twenty-one years ago, Rabbi Yossi Marcus hosted Chabad of the North Peninsula’s first event, in a shopping mall in San Mateo. “We had our first menorah lighting at the Hillsdale Shopping Center,” Marcus recalled. Since then, the outpost of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, one of dozens of Chabad centers...
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
Mountain lion spotted in East Bay hills
A mountain lion was spotted taking a early-morning stroll through a neighborhood in Hayward, and it was caught on camera by a Ring camera in the area.
ksro.com
73-Year-Old From Sebastopol Identified As Pedestrian Killed in Penngrove
The man who was killed while crossing Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove has been identified. The incident happened on Sunday, October 9th when 73-year old Allan Thorpe of Sebastopol was leaving the Twin Oaks Roadhouse. He and 66-year-old Beth Thorpe were hit by a car travelling north, and she suffered major injuries but is now in fair condition. There are no crosswalks or lighting at that part of Old Redwood Highway. The Board of Supervisors have approved a traffic study for the area.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Begin Investigation into Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley
Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department will spend today interviewing people who witnessed Saturday night’s deputy-involved shooting in Sonoma. Two deputies with the Sonoma Police Department shot a man near the Sonoma Plaza. The man allegedly fired one round in a parking lot before being shot at least twice by the deputies. The suspect is in critical but stable condition in a hospital in Sacramento. Body camera footage from both deputies was reviewed by investigators on Monday.
Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished
ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
14-year-old Windsor girl on scooter escapes two masked men in a white van
WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — Windsor police are investigating an apparent attempt to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school Wednesday, according to a social media post from Windsor PD. Officers received the call at around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men […]
Comments / 0