Candidate Q&A: Incumbent Elexis Grimes draws 2 challengers in race for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 7

Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Leander ISD board discusses future schools of choice options, reviews survey results
The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed survey results regarding future schools of choice the Oct. 13 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees received a presentation showing community survey and student questionnaire results on the possible schools of choice options at its Oct. 13 meeting. As...
lhindependent.com
Plans revealed for third middle school
At this point in time as Liberty Hill continues to grow at such a rapid pace, new schools are already being planned to accommodate the expected increase of student enrollment, with the latest example being the planned third middle school. Plans for the school – which will be located at...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Kyle City Council Place 1
A total of six candidates are vying for the Kyle City Council Place 1 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Abode Stock) A total of six candidates are running for Kyle City Council Place 1. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4.
Attendance Credit elections are on Leander ISD, Pflugerville ISD ballots. What are they?
These ballot items are based on Texas education law that requires property-wealthy school districts to pay a portion of local tax revenue back to the state.
Election Q&A: Meet the Austin City Council District 1 candidates
Four candidates are running to represent East Austin's District 1 for a four-year term on Austin City Council. Incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison has held the District 1 seat since 2019 and is facing off against challengers Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey and Melonie House-Dixon. The four candidates have raised...
Round Rock ISD administrator accused of pushing student into wall, causing injury to his head
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock ISD administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after surveillance video showed him grabbing a then-13-year-old student and pushing him into a room. The student claims, and video shows, that he hit his head. "I mean, it...
Election Q&A: 3 candidates seek to fill open Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees
Francesca Romans, Sharon Bell and Scott Reese are running for Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Francesca Romans, Sharon Bell and Scott Reese are running for Place 6 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Place 6 incumbent Trustee Aaron Johnson—who is LISD's longest-serving trustee having been...
kut.org
Austin’s next mayor will serve two years, not the usual four
The first tenure of Austin’s next mayor will be cut in half because of a measure backed by voters in 2021. Proposition D passed last year with more than two-thirds of the vote. The prop, which got on the ballot after a petition effort, moves the city’s mayoral elections to the same year as presidential elections.
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
City of Buda to vote on 775-acre housing development
A 775-acre Persimmon housing development is hoping to set up shop in Buda. Tuesday night, the city council will vote whether to approve or deny it.
Election to reauthorize sales tax funding street maintenance in Georgetown on November ballot
The street maintenance sales tax is set aside for design, materials and construction of resurfacing projects done by the Georgetown Public Works Department. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Georgetown residents will vote on reauthorizing a $0.25 street maintenance sales tax in the November election. If approved, one-quarter of 1% of the city’s...
Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season
This year's flu season is expected to hit harder than previous years, and Austin ISD confirmed the virus is already in area schools.
Williamson County receives local emergency management support officer
From left: William Zito and Michael Shoe, Williamson County Director/EM Coordinator. From back left: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey, Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Williamson County) In an effort to provide more support during emergencies,...
drippingspringsnews.com
County judge candidate fined for campaign violations
Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner for Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for Hays County Judge, has been fined $500 for campaign finance violations. The Texas Ethics Commission found Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual campaign finance report in a timely manner and failed to file a campaign treasurer appointment for the first half of 2022. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
lasaliberator.com
AISD Educators Exit in a Mass Exodus
According to the Texas Tribune, 8,600 Texas teachers quit their jobs in 2021, which is over the state average of 7,500. Because of this, many students came back from the COVID-19 pandemic to classrooms without a permanent teacher. Austin Independent School District (AISD) is currently experiencing a teacher shortage, but...
Save Austin Now endorses several city council candidates, shies away from Prop A
Austin's affordable housing bond will appear as City of Austin Proposition A on voters' ballots this November.
fox7austin.com
Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
Construction on Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander set to begin in early 2023
Construction is set to begin on an extension to Yaupon Grove Lane in Leander in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Yaupon Grove Lane, a road in the Crystal Springs neighborhood in Leander, will be extended about 200 feet westward so it connects to the southern extension of Raider Way, providing a secondary exit for residents, according to the city.
Election Q&A: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees Place 1
Learn more about the candidates running for Round Rock ISD Place 1 ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting will be available Oct. 24-Nov. 4. *Candidate did not adhere to word limit. Responses over 50 words were cut off. What will be your top priorities if you are elected?
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
Comments / 0