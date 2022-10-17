Candidate Q&A: Incumbent Elexis Grimes draws 2 challengers in race for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 7

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO