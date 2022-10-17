Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody of...
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Spokane police capture inmate who went out of the courthouse after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate was taken back into jail after he eluded officers while heading into court for hearing. According to officers, the inmate, identified as 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, was out of the Spokane County Courthouse for about 20 minutes before police caught him.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley lead police to arrest a man wanted for a misdemeanor warrant
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man died after his motorcycle crashed at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road early Tuesday morning,. Spokane Valley deputies and Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
Inmate escapes Spokane County Court on misdemeanor charge, now facing felony
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Oct. 18 at approximately 9:50 am, Spokane County Detention Services staff reported a jail inmate, 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, fled from a court hearing and is attempting to escape. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers (SPD) flooded the area to search for Heglund. Deputies...
WSP asking for witnesses of possible road-rage shooting on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for information about a potential road rage shooting that happened earlier this month. WSP says the shooting happened on westbound I-90 near the Division Street exit on October 9 just past 9 a.m. They did not have information on a possible suspect, but said the victim was driving a white Honda...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. According to the officials , the crash happened while speeding through a roundabout at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road at around 4:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s office reported that the crash happened when the driver...
Inmate who escaped from courthouse facing new charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — An inmate who escaped out of the Spokane County Courthouse is facing new charges. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund was set to make an appearance in court Tuesday on two misdemeanor charges. Deputies said he ran out of the court hearing and out of the building, but was taken into custody within...
Mother of stabbing victim reflects after accused attacker named person of interest in double-murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest in a double-murder investigation in New Hampshire was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, where the man was never charged with a crime after claiming self-defense. KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane County prosecuting attorney and the...
Spokane Police Department officer's head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar in...
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
Gonzaga says student’s shooting death was a ‘tragic’ accident
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University officials say the death of a student over the weekend appears to be a tragic accident. President Thayne McCulloh said Colton Marcantel died on Tuesday afternoon from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered during a social gathering early Saturday morning. Marcantel was a senior business major from Texas who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the...
Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared.
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
Missing woman from Sagle located
SAGLE, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says 81-year-old Patricia Chase has been located. Chase went missing on Tuesday out of Sagle. Chase has been located and thanked the public for its cooperation.
