ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody of...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inmate who escaped from courthouse facing new charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — An inmate who escaped out of the Spokane County Courthouse is facing new charges. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund was set to make an appearance in court Tuesday on two misdemeanor charges. Deputies said he ran out of the court hearing and out of the building, but was taken into custody within...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga says student’s shooting death was a ‘tragic’ accident

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University officials say the death of a student over the weekend appears to be a tragic accident. President Thayne McCulloh said Colton Marcantel died on Tuesday afternoon from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered during a social gathering early Saturday morning. Marcantel was a senior business major from Texas who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing woman from Sagle located

SAGLE, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says 81-year-old Patricia Chase has been located. Chase went missing on Tuesday out of Sagle. Chase has been located and thanked the public for its cooperation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SAGLE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy