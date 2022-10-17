Read full article on original website
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey Traded to San Francisco 49ers: Fantasy Football Takeaways & Implications (2022)
As a sleepy and messy Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals drew to a close, the San Francisco 49ers made late-night headlines by trading for RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. In exchange, the Panthers are reportedly receiving 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks and a fifth-rounder in 2024.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews absent from Wednesday's practice
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, TE Mark Andrews (undisclosed) was absent from the media-open section of practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is following up an elite 2021 season with another elite 2022 season. It was not made apparent why Andrews is out, who has been healthy all season. It could just be a veteran's rest day, but this situation is worth monitoring, especially seeing what his practice designation is on Thursday. With 455 yards and five touchdowns, Andrews is a gamechanger in fantasy football when healthy.
fantasypros.com
Erik Kallgren struggles in net in Monday's loss to Coyotes
Erik Kallgren struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Monday, allowing three goals on 18 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes. Kallgren had no answer for an Arizona club that was persistent and determined to win a majority of the battles against a more Talented Maple Leafs group. Kallgren will continue to operate as the backup to Ilya Samsonov with fellow netminder Matt Murray (groin) out a minimum of four weeks. Kallgren is best left on waivers until further notice.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay (knee) unlikely to be active on Sunday
Kenny Golladay (knee) was spotted slowly jogging at the Giants' practice on Thursday and doesn't seem close to returning to action, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Even if active, Golladay has done nothing when healthy this season to warrant usage in fantasy leagues. The former...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (ankle) expects to be available for MNF
Mac Jones reportedly told teammates that his injured ankle has made progress to the point that he expects to play against the Bears on Monday night. Jones has missed the last two weeks following a high ankle sprain he suffered against Baltimore in Week 3. The Patriots practice for the first time on Thursday, so his status should be updated later on. Prior to going down, Jones had not been playing well, ranking 28th in the NFL in QBR. Conversely, Mac's fill-in Bailey Zappe has played admirably over the past three weeks throwing for just under 600 passing yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio. It is fair to wonder whether the New England coaching staff will hand the reigns back to Jones against Chicago, or give him another week to heal in a game Zappe's Pats should be able to win.
fantasypros.com
Melvin Gordon benched in loss to Chargers Monday
Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen expected to practice this week
Allen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The Chargers take on Seattle in Week 7 before going on a bye in Week 8. Allen returning to practice is great news for fantasy managers, but the Chargers will likely be cautious with the bye week upcoming.
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray arises once again, leads Broncos' backfield
Murray was active for the Broncos for the first time Monday night and received the most carries of any back on the team. While Melvin Gordon was ominously benched as the game progressed, it was Murray and not Mike Boone who took over the backfield. The 32-year-old averaged only 4.4 YPC but did look like his normal bruising self on a handful of runs. There is a legitimate chance that the Denver backfield now belongs to Murray, for what it's worth. He should be added in fantasy leagues across the board, though he will be hard-pressed to ever surpass RB3 status.
fantasypros.com
DeSean Jackson signing with Baltimore Ravens
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, free agent WR DeSean Jackson is signing with the Baltimore Ravens following his workout. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jackson, 35, most recently played with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. The Ravens entered the season with a relatively thin receiving core, but the injury to WR Rashod Bateman increased Baltimore's need for weapons, especially during a strong season from QB Lamar Jackson. DeSean Jackson likely will be mostly used as a deep, speed threat and potentially won't hold consistent fantasy value.
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson starts off hot, quickly fades Monday
Russell Wilson was 15-for-28 with 188 yards passing and one touchdown as the Broncos fell to the Chargers in overtime on Monday. Wilson tacked on four carries for 23 rushing yards in the losing effort. He came out surprisingly hot in this one starting 10-for-10 and hooking up with rookie TE Greg Dulcich on a busted coverage 39-yard score. It was all downhill after that, as Wilson reverted to his early-season form, missing receivers all over the place and giving his team virtually no chance to win. The Broncos' season has been an absolute disaster through six weeks and they are set to face the surprisingly surging Jets in Week 7. The $250 million dollar man needs to figure it out and he needs to figure it out fast.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay won't practice Wednesday
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay did not practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Golladay has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out, but he was seeing very limited action beforehand. Since Golladay's two-catch, 22-yard game in Week 1, the former Lion has not caught a single pass this season. This does not change the dynamic of the Giants' passing game as Golladay has not been a factor.
fantasypros.com
Josh Giddey posts well rounded stat line in season debut
Josh Giddey shot 6-of-14 for 14 points with two 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as the Thunder fell to the Wolves 115-108 on Wednesday. Giddey played the second most minutes on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday and it is clear that the Thunder coaching staff wants the offense to run through him. He looked mostly sharp while on the floor and showcased the playmaking ability that he is known for. The 20-year-old is going to have every opportunity to work his magic this season, as the righthand man to Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey has a chance to absolutely crush his 5th round ADP from fantasy drafts this offseason.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 7 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’ve got a really cool job — but being the Director of Content for FantasyPros and BettingPros has a few drawbacks. For example, I used to do “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) sessions all the time on Twitter and sometimes in the FantasyPros Discord, but I rarely do them now. I just don’t have bandwidth, because I’m too busy pretending to be busy.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Gordon records double-double in season opening loss Wednesday
Aaron Gordon scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 33 minutes in Denver’s 123-102 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Gordon posted a double-double in the season opener. showing no ill effects from the hamstring issue he dealt with in the preseason. He was also efficient from the field, sticking mainly to shots inside the arc, and a beast on the boards, pulling down 10, the only Nugget to reach double digits. Gordon and Nikola Jokic did their part but they will need help from the likes of Michel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray if the Nuggets are going to be actual contenders this season. Murray and Porter are both coming off injuries and this team will flourish once they are back to 100% Gordon is paying early dividends for fantasy managers who took him in the mid-to-late rounds on draft day.
fantasypros.com
Zach LaVine (knee) questionable to play in season opener
LaVine is dealing with some kind of a knee injury that will leave his status for Wednesday up in the air. His name popping up on the injury report came as somewhat of a surprise, and it's unclear if he will have to miss any time. If the star guard is sidelined Wednesday, fantasy managers can look for Coby White and Alex Caruso to pick up some additional minutes in his absence.
fantasypros.com
Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.
fantasypros.com
Paolo Banchero shines in NBA debut
Paolo Banchero scored 27 points on Wednesday in his NBA debut against the Pistons, going 11-of-18 from the field and finishing with nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes. Fantasy Impact:. Banchero quickly came out and silenced anyone who may have questioned whether or not he should...
fantasypros.com
Jaden Ivey scores 19 points in debut Wednesday night
Jaden Ivey made an instant impact in his regular season debut for the Pistons, recording three steals, dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds, and scoring 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) in a 113-109 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Ivey impressed immediately Wednesday night, finishing with...
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 7 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
