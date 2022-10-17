Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’
Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
Petr Yan calls Sean O'Malley a 'UFC project and Conor McGregor wannabe'
ABU DHABI – Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan thinks Sean O'Malley is being overhyped. Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) takes on fan favorite O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
UFC 280: Dana White explains what Sean O’Malley must do to have ‘Conor McGregor’ moment
UFC president Dana White has explained what rising star Sean O’Malley must do to have his ‘Conor McGregor’ moment, as the American prepares for his toughest fight yet this weekend.O’Malley, 27, established himself as one of the highest-profile fighters in the UFC before he had even entered the bantamweight rankings, due to his proclivity for eye-catching knockouts.White had been gradually pairing O’Malley with more experienced, known and higher-ranked opponents, before the 53-year-old suddenly arranged a bout between “Sugar Sean” and Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, at this Saturday’s UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.“There was this comparison recently...
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
mmanews.com
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: ‘It makes sense’ for Alexander Volkanovski to get next lightweight title shot
Alexander Volkanovski appears to be the next champion to get an opportunity at a second divisional title. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin revealed last week that he’s officially set to be the backup fighter for UFC 280’s big vacant Lightweight title tilt when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev finally collide this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022).
Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on the commentary table for UFC 280
Paul Felder will feature on the commentary team for UFC 280 this weekend, replacing Joe Rogan in the process. On Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of their biggest cards of the year thus far. We’ll see the UFC lightweight title and UFC bantamweight title being defended alongside a whole host of other fun bouts as Abu Dhabi prepares to put on a real show for fans watching around the world.
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling training alongside ‘fellow Jamaican’ Leon Edwards in UFC 280 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1)
Aljamain Sterling is putting in work ahead of his UFC 280 bantamweight title defense against former champion TJ Dillashaw, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) in the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” co-main event from Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And “Funk Master”...
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
MMA Fighting
90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre has goals to reach UFC, help grow sport in Ethiopia
If you’ve watched the hit television show 90 Day Fiancé, then you know of Biniyam Shibre. For MMA fans who may not have the show on their regular rotation, the reality TV star is attacking his goals of being a UFC fighter, not only so he can be perceived as one of the best competitors in the world, but also to be able to give back to his roots.
BBC
UFC 280: Khabib Nurmagomedov behind Islam Makhachev's title shot, says Charles Oliveira
Brazilian Charles Oliveira believes his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 is only happening because his opponent had the backing of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira and Makhachev fight for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday evening at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as UFC lightweight champion in...
MMAmania.com
Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade set to go down at UFC 283 in Brazil
The first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2023 is shaping up nicely. MMA Fighting confirmed today (Tues., Oct. 18, 2022) that a clash of former Flyweight title challengers, No. 3-ranked Lauren Murphy (16-5) and No. 4-seeded Jessica Andrade (23-9), has been added to UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event marks UFC’s first event in Brazil since early 2020 directly prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting the world down.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira open to possible Alexander Volkanovski champ vs. champ fight — but on one condition
Alexander Volkanovski is the backup fighter for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev and is expected to get a shot at whoever comes out with the lightweight gold at UFC 280. Oliveira, who held the belt until losing it on the scale in May, is open to that idea — but with a catch.
UFC 280: Dan Hardy suggests Khabib’s presence puts added pressure on Islam Makhachev
UFC legend Dan Hardy has suggested that Islam Makhachev will have the added pressure of having former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner ahead of the UFC 280 lightweight title bout.During his interview with The Independent, Mr Hardy added “we just don’t know where that psychology is gonna fall when he sits on that stool (in between rounds).”The fight will take place on Saturday (22 October) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Alexander Volkanovski won't relax on UFC 280 replacement role until Oliveira vs. Makhachev begins
ABU DHABI – Even if Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev make weight for the UFC 280 headliner, Alexander Volkanovski won’t take his foot off the gas pedal. Volkanovski, the current UFC featherweight champion, intends to fulfill his obligations as the backup fighter until the moment all possibility of stepping in has gone away, and said he doesn’t intend to relax until Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) are in the octagon for their vacant lightweight title clash.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
Mateusz Gamrot says for sure he'll finish Beneil Dariush if UFC 280 fight hits ground: 'Jiu-jitsu is my DNA'
ABU DHABI – Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t think Beneil Dariush can hang with him on the mat. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) will look to snap Dariush’s winning streak when the pair meet on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
