BBC

Cost of living crisis: 'I am shivering while I'm on dialysis'

While the cost of living is soaring, millions of people are coping with the uncertainty of whether their benefits will rise with inflation. In Sunderland, where one in 13 of the working-age population claims out-of-work benefits, Nicky and Alison are struggling to survive. "I'm freezing right now, I'm shivering while...
BBC

Cost of living crisis: Young will miss out on sport, community groups warn

Tens of thousands of young people will miss out on sport and physical activity as a result of the cost of living crisis, community sports groups fear. Sported, a network of almost 3,000 community sports groups, says it expects financial pressures on families will see fewer children accessing even free sessions in the coming months.
The Independent

Food tsar calls for increase in free school meals in cost-of-living crisis

The Government’s food tsar has called for the “almost immediate” increase in free school meals as families struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.Henry Dimbleby, who authored the National Food Strategy, told MPs that expanding provision was “one of the best measures we can do” to address the impacts of the rising cost of living.Asked by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee how he thought the Government should respond to the rising cost of living, Mr Dimbleby said: “These problems are not spread equally, they are geographically concentrated in certain areas and not always in the areas you think.“So for example...
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppHere It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....

