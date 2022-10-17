ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Schedules released for Norm Stewart Classic and Sophie Cunningham Classic

The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which features nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, begins Dec. 15 and concludes Dec. 17. The event returns Mizzou Arena for the second consecutive year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hickman...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man missing for four days

A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time

COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)

The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout

MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
MOBERLY, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants

Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
ASHLAND, MO
KYTV

3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

Fact Finders: Political ad claims inflation is costing you $717 each month. Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo. City of Strafford, Mo. asking voters to approve law enforcement sales tax. On Your Side: EPA will host another community meeting in Verona, Mo. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Santulli siblings hold vigil in honor of brother Daniel Santulli, a victim of fraternity hazing incident

COLUMBIA - Family members of Danny Santulli held a vigil at Peace Park Wednesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of a hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta. Meredith Santulli, Danny's older sister, said she hoped that the vigil will be a way to show support for Danny, who is continuing to suffer from the hazing incident. He is unable to see, walk or communicate after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Fiji fraternity on Oct. 19, 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy