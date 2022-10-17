Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Schedules released for Norm Stewart Classic and Sophie Cunningham Classic
The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which features nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, begins Dec. 15 and concludes Dec. 17. The event returns Mizzou Arena for the second consecutive year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hickman...
KOMU
Coming off the bye, Mizzou is back to full strength and ready to take on Vanderbilt
COLUMBIA - The Tigers are coming off a bye week as they prepare to take on Vanderbilt for the homecoming game this Saturday. The team used their bye week to reset and recharge for the upcoming game. “This bye week was really good for us. Got some key players back...
KOMU
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Smith-Cotton boys soccer beats Battle 2-1
The Spartans had a 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in regulation, but conceded a late goal. Smith-Cotton would beat Battle 2-1 in penalty kicks.
KOMU
'There's going to be a different story for sure': Cook and Mizzou football look to flip the script of the season
COLUMBIA - The Tigers were doing anything except playing football this past Saturday, it was their bye week. "I was able to correct a lot of stuff over the bye week," QB Brady Cook said. The Tigers are looking to hit the ground running coming out of the bye week,...
KOMU
High school football Week 8 recap: Osage rolls ahead, Harrisburg edges Fayette
Osage defeated Southern Boone 54-39 Friday to earn its fifth straight victory to move into second place in the Class 3 District 6 standings. Jackson Funderburke was once again a major force in the Osage offense, rushing for over 100 yards. He and fellow backfield-mate Adian Williams combined for five of the team’s eight TDs.
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
See Why This Missouri Dome Home Just Got Famous on TikTok
When you build homes like this, you tend to get people's attention. That's definitely the case for this home near Sedalia, Missouri that just got famous on TikTok for their unique shape. This is 1086 Red Fox Road in Otterville, Missouri which is just east of Sedalia. Houses That Are...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
nomadlawyer.org
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
KYTV
3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Fact Finders: Political ad claims inflation is costing you $717 each month. Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo. City of Strafford, Mo. asking voters to approve law enforcement sales tax. On Your Side: EPA will host another community meeting in Verona, Mo. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds...
KOMU
Santulli siblings hold vigil in honor of brother Daniel Santulli, a victim of fraternity hazing incident
COLUMBIA - Family members of Danny Santulli held a vigil at Peace Park Wednesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of a hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta. Meredith Santulli, Danny's older sister, said she hoped that the vigil will be a way to show support for Danny, who is continuing to suffer from the hazing incident. He is unable to see, walk or communicate after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Fiji fraternity on Oct. 19, 2021.
lakeexpo.com
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
Comments / 0