Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Bruce’s Final Test Begins In ‘Batman: The Knight’ #10 Preview
Bruce Wayne’s worldwide journey has reached its conclusion – is he ready for the brutal final exam? The acclaimed series comes to a shocking, climactic end as this young Dark Knight will face the ultimate test!. Batman: The Knight #10 is out Tuesday 18th October from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Black Adam’ #5 From DC Comics
Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Jordie Tarragona, Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade. “THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM. Theo Teth-Adam faces off against a furious Bruce Wayne as Black Adam confronts threats ranging from a rising democratic movement in Kahndaq to the Akkad, a new pantheon of gods from outer space who create a new herald to represent them on Earth in Sargon the Sorcerer, and Adam becomes inextricably linked to a young protege who has contracted the same plague that nearly killed Adam.”
comicon.com
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Nightwing’ #97
…Batgirl gives Nightwing her answer. And they have a long talk with each other about what that means. Nightwing #97 is out Tuesday 18th October from DC Comics.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Hypebae
A New 'Superman' Film Starring Henry Cavill Is Reportedly in the Works
We may finally be getting a new Superman movie starring Henry Cavill. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn has been secretly working on another DC film; the studio is looking for a writer for Man of Steel 2. The report also revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to see Cavill reprise his Superman-slash-Clark Kent role.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
comicon.com
Thor, Venom And Donald Blake: Previewing ‘Thor’ #28
THOR VS. VENOM—ROUND TWO! Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It’s the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!. Thor #28 is out...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
comicon.com
A Story From The Seven-Seas: Previewing ‘Aquaman: Andromeda’ #3
What ties does the mysterious craft have to the city of Atlantis? Its true purpose has infected most of the Andromeda, but an even greater threat has descended upon the crew: Black Manta has taken possession of the craft. If Aquaman is to defeat him, he’ll have to stare down his greatest fears. Can Aquaman wrest control over the craft before the weapons systems aboard the Andromeda wipe them all from the ocean floor?
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
FORGING A WAY AHEAD! Forge has a secret mission that he’s been working on for the Quiet Council for some time. Now that he’s been elected to be one of the X-Men, it’s time to put it into action…even if it does break some of the laws of Krakoa.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
comicon.com
Tales Of The Wild West: Previewing ‘About Snakes’ #4
Dirt confronts his past and the dreaded Dr. Tomb. It’s an old West shootout but Dirt’s psyche is the shooting range. Is he at fault for what happens to those he loves? Is his life worth them dying? Plus a talking vulture. About Snakes #4 is out now...
comicon.com
Preview: Bleak Battles And Murderous Hearts In ‘Wynd: The Throne In The Sky’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #3, out tomorrow from writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Dialynas, with letterer AndWorld Design. ‘A moment of rest is a moment ill spent, as General Eks arrives in full force, with murderous intent. Even as the children and the fathers break free and flee, things seem dire, before an unexpected figure brings help…’
comicon.com
Preview: ‘All-New Firefly– The Gospel According to Jayne’ Vol. 1 HC
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly: The Gospel According to Jayne Vol. 1 HC, dropping Wednesday from writer David M. Booher, artist Jordi Perez, colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘An all-new era for the future of the Serenity that reveals new secrets...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires: All-Out War’ #4
With Baron Cinder and his lieutenants kept occupied by the mother of all diversions, the team attempts a daring raid on the Blood Farm to retrieve the one person who can bring sunlight back to the world. However, they have not reckoned on the terrifying presence of the Baron’s vampire knights—familiar faces whose blades are every bit as bloodthirsty as they are.
comicon.com
Preview: Archie Comics’ ‘Fear The Funhouse’ One-Shot Drops In Time For Halloween
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of Fear The Funhouse (One-Shot), out tomorrow from Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio, Michael Northrop, Lisette Carrera, Ryan Caskey, Diana Camero, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli, and more. ‘A night camping at the treehouse in the woods leads the pre-teen Archie and his friends to do...
comicon.com
The End Is Nigh… Previewing ‘Deadly Class’ #56
A FOND FAREWELL, Part Eight – An era comes to an end. A step further into a strange and unrecognizable future, a final goodbye, and a fond farewell.
TVOvermind
Matt Reeves Has Talked To Several Writers and Directors About Batman Spin-offs
It seems that the world of Batman is going to become bigger in the landscape of live-action films. Of course, we all know about the plethora of upcoming content, such as Joker 2, Penguin, and Arkham Asylum, but Matt Reeves is hoping to dive deeper into the lore of the popular DC hero and his villains. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is meeting with other writers and directors for potential spin-offs focusing on villains such as Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg. There’s no word on who Reeves met for these roles.
Comments / 0