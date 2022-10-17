Read full article on original website
Luthor Twists The Knife In ‘Action Comics’ #1048 Preview
THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! Superman, Supergirl, Steel, and the rest of the Super-Family have brought the Phaelosian refugees to the Fortress of Solitude, but before they can show the newcomers the ropes of heroics on planet Earth, a sneak attack from above turns the Arctic tundra into a war zone! Plus, the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues when Lex Luthor presents a disturbing deal to Metallo…
Schitt Happens: Previewing ‘Justice Warriors’ #5
“In the outrageous new book that Boing Boing calls “all the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be,” Swamp Cop, Schitt, and the rest of the force are under siege as the Libra Gang mounts an assault on police headquarters! Meanwhile, Bubble City’s ruling Prince grows extremely distraught over his plummeting poll numbers.”
Exclusive Cover Reveal: Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Quick Stops’ #3
In a Comicon exclusive, Dark Horse Comics has revealed the covers to Quick Stops. Kevin Smith, artist Tango, and letterer Andrew Thomas. We also have an exclusive look at the Local Comic Shop Day Variant of Quick Stops #1, dropping November 2, 2022 from Smith and artist Jeremy Simser.
The ICE-Cast Live: Talking With Writer Alex Paknadel About His New Sci-Fi Survival Series ‘All Against All’
This week’s edition of The ICE-Cast Live myself and co-host and podcast founder, Shane Chebsey, spoke with writer Alex Paknadel about his forthcoming comic book, All Against All, with artist Caspar Wijngaard from Image Comics. And, you can check out a first look at the debut issue here.
Adult Animation Revolution: Studio Trigger Leveled Up ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’
The strongest series from Studio Trigger to date and an amazing addition to the cyberpunk genre. May all video game animated series be this good. Based on the video game by CD Projekt Red and animated by Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill, Promare) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime that follows a street kid who becomes a mercenary called an Edgerunner to survive the high-tech world of Night City.
Preview: Explore Crunch Culture And Its Casualties In ‘It Took Luke’
Oni Press has revealed a preview of It Took Luke, dropping next week from writer Mark Bouchard and artist Bayleigh Underwood. ‘Wipe the viscera from your eyes and prepare to assimilate into the flesh in this queer adult debut graphic novella exploring crunch culture and its casualties. LA, 2028. Down-on-their-luck...
Previewing ‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #2
Sgt. Rock and Easy Company are behind enemy lines, armed to the teeth, and ready to go up against the strangest—and deadliest—enemies they’ve ever encountered: zombies, and a whole lot of ’em! Strap in, soldiers, it’s you against the world…of the dead!
Image Comics Announces ‘Inferno Girl Red’ And A First Look
Inferno Girl Red by artist Erica D’urso (The Mighty Valkyries) and writer Mat Groom (Self/Made, Ultraman) is coming to Image Comics in January 2023. A new character who original debuted in the crowdfunded graphic novel Inferno Girl Red and joins the Massive-Verse in her own three-issue miniseries. For more...
‘Catwoman’ And ‘Yara Flor’ Artist Joelle Jones Talks Zestworld
Joelle Jones is among the many artists who has jumped onto Zestworld, a one-stop shop for creators to publish their work, to create newsletters and to connect with fans. In this exclusive interview with Comicon, the Catwoman and Yara Flor artist and Jones discusses why she was drawn to this platform and what’s next for her Lady Killer title.
First Look: A Desperate Mission In ‘We Only Find Them When They’re Dead’ #14
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #14, the penultimate issue in their sci-fi epic from writer Al Ewing, artist Simone Di Meo with color assistance by Mariasara Miotti, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The action of the final arc heats up...
Marvel’s 2023 Stormbreakers Kick Of The Year With Exciting New Variant Covers
The latest class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers is already starting to make their mark on the Marvel Universe. In January, they’ll be featured in a fantastic series of variant covers. Stormbreakers is the latest version in a long line of artist highlight programs that stretch back over a decade....
Brian K. Vaughan And Fiona Staples’ ‘Saga’ Returns This January
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ Saga #61 sees the return of the ongoing series after a slight hiatus and the start of a new story-arc this January 2023 from Image Comics. “We’re back! No spoilers, but Fiona and I are extremely excited about some of the familiar faces...
Advance Review: Old-Fashioned Fisticuffs Dominate `August: Purgatory Underground’ #4
If you like a good, old-fashioned fist fight, the final issue of this limited series is for you. Creator Benjamin Morse draws a beautiful mano-a-mano exchange that is exciting and easy-to-follow. Some unnecessary and repetitive dialogue clogs the fight a bit, though, and the battles runs on the long side – dominating more than half this issue.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
In comic book news Tony Thornley brought us the news of a new ongoing Red Goblin series from Marvel. Read more here now. And in other comic book news we also learnt that Z2 Comics were teaming up with Swedish Metallers In Flames for an all-new graphic novel entitled The Jester’s Curse (here) courtesy of Richard Bruton.
Dark Horse Books Announces ‘Fafhrd And The Gray Mouser’ Omnibus For June 2023
The comics adaptation of Fritz Leiber’s Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser returns to print in an omnibus format from Dark Horse Books. Fritz Leiber ranks among the giants of fantasy and science fiction visionaries, capturing multiple Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards and influencing a generation of writers. His most renowned creations are the swashbuckling Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser stories.
Review Round Up: All Of Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews In One Handy Place
A quieter week than normal on the comic book review front, but nonetheless a good selection to share with you this weekend. Black Panther #10 (Marvel) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #133 (IDW Publishing) Batgirls #11 (DC Comics) Tom Smithyman reviewed the following comics:. August: Purgatory Underground #4 (Red 5 Comics)
Rob Guillory And Sam Lotfi Destroy The Tech Gods In ‘Mosely’ Next January
BOOM! Studios has announced Mosely, a brand new five-issue series from writer Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, and colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu. The limited series chronicles one man’s attempt to take down the mighty idols of technology that have captivated the world in the near future. ‘In the hyper-technological world...
‘Sea Serpent’s Heir’ Book One Reviewed
Unaware that she’s at the center of a prophecy, Aella has a lot of catching up to do, and fast — the Church of the First Light have made up their minds and would rather see her dead than risk the return of Xir. Self-assured world building and...
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ Complicates Life With A Brand New Villain
One of the things Miles Morales has needed most since the end of Secret Wars has been his own rogues. December’s new Miles Morales: Spider-Man does exactly that out of the gate as we meet RABBLE. Hinted at in Miles Morales #1, Rabble will make an impact on Miles’...
Vault Comics’ ‘Resonant’ To Be Adapted For Television By CBS And Ridley Scott
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Vault Comics’ series Resonant is to be adapted for television by CBS Studios, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, and “First Purge” director Gerrard McMurray. To be shown on the BET+ streaming platform, McMurray will executive produce, write, and direct show....
